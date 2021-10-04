From dubbing to getting arrested in drug case; 5 times Aryan Khan made headlines

Aryan Khan needs no introduction. The star kid is trending on social media after his arrest. He has been in news ever since NCB officials conducted raid at cruise party in Mumbai. Following a tip off, the officials on Saturday raided the party and seized a huge amount of drugs. Aryan Khan and seven others were detained on the same and have been under custody since then. It was on Sunday, after his medical test he was produced in the court and he was sent to police remand for a day. But till now he has not been out. The others who were arrested are Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar. New updates are coming up in the case. As per the new report, the star kid was taking drugs for almost four years. However, this is not the first time he has grabbed headlines, Earlier also he was in news when he made his debut at the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction ahead of the 2021 season in Chennai. He was seen alongside Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jahnavi at the auction.
Photo Credit : Aryan Khan Instagram
It is not known to many that in 2004 Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for the Hindi version of The Incredibles titled as ‘Hum Hain Lajawab’. Shah Rukh lent his voice for the character of ‘Lajawab’ (Mr Incredible) and Aryan for the son character Tej in the film. Reportedly, this was also his first project.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram/The Times of India
Aryan and Ibrahim are close friends. They often party together and back in time when they were partying one of the pictures had gone viral. Many of the fans connected the picture with Kal Ho Na Ho in which both Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan had worked together. They called it Kal Ho Na Ho 2 in making.
As mentioned in The Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan once said that Aryan is not keen on being an actor. He had said, “I don’t think he has what it takes to be an actor perhaps and he realized it himself”. He also shared that Aryan doesn’t want to act because he’ll be compared with me every time.
Once again father and son collaborated in 2009 for the Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’. The superstar dubbed his voice for Mufasa and his son Aryan dubbed for Simmba’s character.
Aryan Khan has been arrested in a drug case. NCB conducted a raid in the cruise party and seized a huge amount of drugs. He is currently on remand in police custody.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani