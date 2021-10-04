1 / 6

From dubbing to getting arrested in drug case; 5 times Aryan Khan made headlines

Aryan Khan needs no introduction. The star kid is trending on social media after his arrest. He has been in news ever since NCB officials conducted raid at cruise party in Mumbai. Following a tip off, the officials on Saturday raided the party and seized a huge amount of drugs. Aryan Khan and seven others were detained on the same and have been under custody since then. It was on Sunday, after his medical test he was produced in the court and he was sent to police remand for a day. But till now he has not been out. The others who were arrested are Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar. New updates are coming up in the case. As per the new report, the star kid was taking drugs for almost four years. However, this is not the first time he has grabbed headlines, Earlier also he was in news when he made his debut at the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction ahead of the 2021 season in Chennai. He was seen alongside Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jahnavi at the auction.

Photo Credit : Aryan Khan Instagram