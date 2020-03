1 / 8

Aryan Khan photos with his best friends will make you want to be friends with him

When you are the son of one of the biggest stars the Indian cinema has ever seen, then you are always prone to spotlight even if you haven’t marked your debut as an actor yet. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan will completely agree with it. Aryan’s whereabouts and social media are continuously making headlines and his pictures with his friends and family go viral every time. Aryan has an impeccable style sense just like his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. His younger sister Suhana who is currently pursuing her higher studies has already set her foot towards acting as after graduating from Ardingly College, UK, she has now gotten into New York University for further studies. Today, let’s check out these photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved son Aryan Khan with his best pals.

Photo Credit : Instagram