Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt: Actors who supported Shah Rukh Khan amidst Aryan Khan's drug case

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been taken in custody by the NCB after a Goa bound cruise party was busted there have been a lot of celebrities who has come out in support of King Khan and his son Aryan. Well the recent name to get added to this list is that of Hrithik Roshan. He took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of Aryan and wrote, "My dear Aryan .
Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man."
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Suniel Shetty too has reacted to the ongoing news and requested media to not jump to a conclusion about Aryan Khan. According to reports in ANI, the actor has said, “When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.”
Pooja Bhatt, who has acted with SRK in films like ‘Chaahat’ also took to Twitter and mentioned that she stands in solidarity with the Bollywood superstar amid Aryan Khan’s controversy. Pooja Bhatt tweeted on the matter by writing, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”
Soon after the news broke, a section of social media users started vilifying Aryan Khan. Calling out such people, Sussanne took to Instagram and wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood."
Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle and showed support to Shah Rukh Khan. He writes, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”
Photo Credit : Hansal Mehta/Instagram
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi too has lended support to the Khan family claiming that they have been ‘targeted’ unnecessarily. According to her, there’s been some kind of malice that she can sense. In a conversation with India Today, the actor and singer revealed how a member of her family owns a cruise. She added that frequent security checks of luggage are done on such ships. However, she reportedly smells malice as she can’t believe that it was just a bunch of 8 kids who were caught. She said, "A family member of mine owns a cruise, so I've been on several cruises. I know that there are several rounds of security checks, metal detectors that one has to go through, their luggage is also checked. So, I don't understand how this breach of security even happened, Which is why I feel it's some kind of targeting, there's malice. It can't be just this bunch of 8 kids."
Photo Credit : Suchitra Krishnamoorthi/Instagram