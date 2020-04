1 / 6

Aryan Khan's stylish looks

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one popular star kid of Bollywood. Aryan enjoys a huge fan following on social media and even has several fan pages dedicated to him. Shah Rukh Khan's handsome son keeps his fan updated about his whereabouts all the time. A few months ago, Aryan Khan created a lot of buzz. For the uninitiated, Aryan lent his voice for the character named 'Simba' in the Hindi version of the iconic movie The Lion King. Everyone was in awe of the star kid's voiceover for the character of Simba. Shah Rukh Khan has always mentioned how he is extremely proud of his son and daughter, Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan shares an amazing bond with his elder son Aryan. The Raees actor keeps posting photos with Aryan giving all of us an insight into their father-son bonding time. In several interviews, Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about his son and daughter. While we all know, SRK's beautiful daughter Suhana Khan is interested in acting and will soon follow the footsteps of her father, Aryan is least interested in acting. In an interview with a leading daily, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Aryan Khan is interested in filmmaking and he has no plans of becoming an actor. Aryan is also studying to be a filmmaker and writer. On The David Letterman's show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh Khan spoke briefly about his son. In an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan revealed an interesting trivia saying, when he is with Aryan, they just lay down in their shorts and crack some dirty jokes. "He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he's learnt. I'm from Delhi and I've also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is just fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I'll teach him another version of it," he added. Further SRK also revealed that his son wants to be bigger than him and that's cool. Speaking about what kind of a person he is, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Aryan is more colourful as a person and is not grey, blue or black like him. Aryan enjoys huge popularity. Like mentioned earlier, Aryan keeps posting photos and videos of himself on Instagram. And well, most of his social media posts will certainly remind you of Shah Rukh Khan. There's no doubt he looks exactly like his superstar father. Other than his looks, his way of dressing is also somewhat similar to SRK. Be it keeping it casual or rocking a stylish look, Aryan knows how to ace it all. We bring you 6 photos of the star kid that'll leave you convinced that his fashion game is always on point. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram