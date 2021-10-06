PHOTOS of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who are in NCB custody with Aryan Khan

1 / 6

Aryan Khan’s drug case

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, was booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a drug raid that was conducted on a cruise ship in Mumbai. On Monday, October 4, Aryan Khan along with other accused were remanded to the NCB custody till October 7. During the hearing Aryan Khan was represented by lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Meanwhile Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were represented by advocate Taraq Sayyed. Speaking of the case, NCB’s Zonal director Sameer Wakhended had previously said, "We asked for custody of Aryan Khan because there’s still a lot more left to investigate in the case. A lot of new arrests have happened, where we have caught drug peddlers who used to supply illegal substances to parties. During these arrests we’ve found links to the dark web and Bitcoin as well. We have recovered drugs in commercial quantities. The quantum of the case has become more serious, therefore we need to investigate further." When asked if Aryan’s name has cropped up in the new links of the case, he added, “I cannot make any claims prematurely. I need to first investigate and once we conclude our investigations, we’ll be able to address these matters. That’s precisely why we requested the honourable court for custody and the court granted us four days' custody." During the bail plea hearing, NCB had sought their custody till 11 October for offences under section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After hearing all arguments, the court ordered Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to be remanded to NCB custody till 7 October. "The co-accused possess intermediate contraband. The accused accompanied them. Investigation is of prime importance. It will be essential for prosecution and accused to prove is innocent. After going through the arguments, I do not find substance in accused arguments. panchnama and arrest memo show the date and time. The arrest custody is required. Their presence is necessary for detailed investigation. Considering this aspect, the accused are remanded to October 7, 2021," the court order read.

Photo Credit : APH Images