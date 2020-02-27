/
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's elder son Aryan Khan is the BEST big brother to AbRam; Check it out
SRK's youngest son AbRam Khan is the cutest star kid in town. He wins millions of hearts with his adorableness. AbRam is very close to his big brother Aryan. Here's a look at Aryan and AbRam's sweetest moments together.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: February 27, 2020 03:29 pm
Aryan and AbRam Khan's unmissable photos
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are equally popular in Bollywood. Speaking about the couple's elder son Aryan Khan, he enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The star kid is an active social media user. He keeps sharing his pictures and videos giving his fans an insight into his lavish life. Suhana, on the other hand, is often in the news due to her rumoured debut in Bollywood. Time and again, SRK has mentioned that Suhana wishes to follow his footsteps and become an actress. However, currently, she is pursuing her further studies, and once it is completed, she will join Bollywood. SRK's little munchkin AbRam Khan is the cutest star kid in town. He wins millions of hearts with his adorableness. He is a part of his parents' social media including big brother Aryan Khan. AbRam is very close to Aryan and their viral photos speak of their bond. As they continue to give us sibling goals, here's a look at Aryan and AbRam's sweetest moments together.
WARNING
Aryan captioned this snap as, "Nobody lays a hand on my brother."
Posers!
This pic will certainly give you sibling goals.
Twinning and winning
Gauri Khan shared this pic and captioned it as, "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona."
Aryan's sense of humour is on point
"Hanging out with the brother," captioned Aryan.
His cute smile!
The way AbRam is holding onto big brother Aryan in this pic is too cute to handle!
AbRam's birthday celebrations
AbRam's birthday bash was all about love and fun.
