Asa Butterfield Birthday: 6 times the Sex Education star gave us a peek at his fun antics on the show's set

If you know Asa Butterfield through Sex Education in which the actor plays Otis Milburn, you'll be surprised to know that the actor has been a popular child actor as well. Asa first achieved recognition as the lead of the popular historical drama The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. He also starred in Ender's Game and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. Currently, the actor has become a massive sensation thanks to his role in Sex Education. One of the best things about the Netflix show has been the amazing cast and while there's no doubt that the characters of Moordale High keep us entertained offscreen too, the actors of the show make sure to keep us entertained too. Butterfield is known to take to Instagram to drop a few photos from the sets of the show. The actor shares a warm bond with his onscreen bestie Eric aka Ncuti Gatwa. From quirky photos during scenes to posing with his castmates, we take a look at these fun pictures from Butterfield's Instagram account as he celebrates his birthday.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Asa Butterfield
Asa Butterfield's friendship with his Sex Education co-stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa is clearly special and this photo of the trio enjoying some time outside is amazing. We bet when these three get together its just big laughs and smiles all around.
The first season of Sex Education was beyond special and we bet it was even more so for Asa Butterfield. After wrapping up the first season of the show, Asa shared a photo from the set and wrote, "That’s a wrap on Sex Education, you can watch all the naughtiness next year on Netflix."
Asa Butterfield shared an amazing photo of the view from the shoot of the second season's finale. The gorgeous snap showcases Butterfield getting ready for his scene.
If Eric and Otis from Sex Education are absolute friendship goals, actors Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa are no less. The duo seem to have certainly gotten a lot closer over the three seasons of the show. Posting this adorable photo of the two, Butterfield wrote, "NYC with my numero uno."
Asa Butterfield's Otis and Mimi Keene's Ruby became the unlikely couple on the show and while fans couldn't get over the duo, we bet this photo of the duo is sure to leave them excited. The photo also showcases Sami Outalbali who played Rahim and Chaneil Kular who essays Anwar on the series alongside Butterfield and Keene.