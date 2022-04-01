Asa Butterfield Birthday: 6 times the Sex Education star gave us a peek at his fun antics on the show's set

1 / 6

Asa Butterfield's quirky look for Otis

If you know Asa Butterfield through Sex Education in which the actor plays Otis Milburn, you'll be surprised to know that the actor has been a popular child actor as well. Asa first achieved recognition as the lead of the popular historical drama The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. He also starred in Ender's Game and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. Currently, the actor has become a massive sensation thanks to his role in Sex Education. One of the best things about the Netflix show has been the amazing cast and while there's no doubt that the characters of Moordale High keep us entertained offscreen too, the actors of the show make sure to keep us entertained too. Butterfield is known to take to Instagram to drop a few photos from the sets of the show. The actor shares a warm bond with his onscreen bestie Eric aka Ncuti Gatwa. From quirky photos during scenes to posing with his castmates, we take a look at these fun pictures from Butterfield's Instagram account as he celebrates his birthday.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Asa Butterfield