Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her

Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her

Asha Negi is very active on Instagram. Right from sharing romantic photos with Rithvik Dhanjani to her vacation and quirky snaps and more, her Instagram posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Today, check out her stunning snaps.
1086 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    15 Stunning photos of Asha Negi

    15 Stunning photos of Asha Negi

    Asha Negi is one popular actress of the TV industry. She has been currently creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. As we all know, she is a part of Ekta Kapoor's web show Baarish 2, which also stars Sharman Joshi, Priya Banerjee, Jeetendra, Manit Joura, and Sahil Shroff. The second season recently dropped and so far, it is receiving a positive response from the audiences. Fans are in awe of Sharman and Asha's chemistry in the same. For the uninitiated, Asha Negi plays the role of Gauravi in ALTBalaji's Baarish. In a recent interaction with the media, Asha was asked about the toughest scene she had to shoot for the second season of the show. The gorgeous actress who enjoys a huge fan following revealed that the kissing scene between her and co-star Sharman Joshi was the toughest for her, as it was also her first on-screen kiss. She added by saying, "I was very nervous. But Nandita Ma'am and Sharman Joshi made her feel very comfortable." Well, Asha is best known for playing the role of Purvi Deshmukh in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta and winning Star Plus' Indian dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' with her beau Rithvik Dhanjani. As mentioned earlier, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Asha is very active and keeps treating her fans and followers with stunning snaps of hers on Instagram. Right from sharing romantic photos with Rithvik Dhanjani to her vacation and quirky snaps and more, her Instagram posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Speaking of that, here are the actress' stunning photos that'll leave you mesmerised for sure. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in black vintage saree. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    Asha captioned this snap as, "Life is short wear black, oh and get sun kissed!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    London love

    London love

    "Hello, I live here. #Londonlove" captioned Asha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Her beautiful smile

    Her beautiful smile

    "Cause the sun's too bright, the sky's too blue. Beer's too cold to be thinking about you. Gonna take this heartbreak and tuck it away. Save it for a rainy day..." captioned Asha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Vacation diaries

    Vacation diaries

    Here's a beautiful pic shared by the actress from her vacation diaries.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Exploring Kerala's beauty

    Exploring Kerala's beauty

    The actress captioned this snap as, "Kerala. Because incredible India. God's own country."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Breathtaking

    Breathtaking

    The actress looks beautiful beyond words in saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    She is one gorgeous lady.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Pretty and how!

    Pretty and how!

    Asha captioned this snap as, "That 'sawariya sawariya main toh hui bawariya' mood."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Sunrise madness

    Sunrise madness

    "Forever that girl that gets really excited when the sky is in pretty colors," captioned the actress. Are you one too?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Style on point

    Style on point

    The actress has got an amazing style sense.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Oh so pretty

    Oh so pretty

    This is one beautiful snap of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Travel freak

    Travel freak

    The actress is one travel enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

