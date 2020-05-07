Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her

1 / 15

15 Stunning photos of Asha Negi

Asha Negi is one popular actress of the TV industry. She has been currently creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. As we all know, she is a part of Ekta Kapoor's web show Baarish 2, which also stars Sharman Joshi, Priya Banerjee, Jeetendra, Manit Joura, and Sahil Shroff. The second season recently dropped and so far, it is receiving a positive response from the audiences. Fans are in awe of Sharman and Asha's chemistry in the same. For the uninitiated, Asha Negi plays the role of Gauravi in ALTBalaji's Baarish. In a recent interaction with the media, Asha was asked about the toughest scene she had to shoot for the second season of the show. The gorgeous actress who enjoys a huge fan following revealed that the kissing scene between her and co-star Sharman Joshi was the toughest for her, as it was also her first on-screen kiss. She added by saying, "I was very nervous. But Nandita Ma'am and Sharman Joshi made her feel very comfortable." Well, Asha is best known for playing the role of Purvi Deshmukh in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta and winning Star Plus' Indian dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' with her beau Rithvik Dhanjani. As mentioned earlier, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Asha is very active and keeps treating her fans and followers with stunning snaps of hers on Instagram. Right from sharing romantic photos with Rithvik Dhanjani to her vacation and quirky snaps and more, her Instagram posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Speaking of that, here are the actress' stunning photos that'll leave you mesmerised for sure. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram