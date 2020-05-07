/
Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her
Asha Negi is very active on Instagram. Right from sharing romantic photos with Rithvik Dhanjani to her vacation and quirky snaps and more, her Instagram posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Today, check out her stunning snaps.
May 7, 2020
15 Stunning photos of Asha Negi
Asha Negi is one popular actress of the TV industry. She has been currently creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. As we all know, she is a part of Ekta Kapoor's web show Baarish 2, which also stars Sharman Joshi, Priya Banerjee, Jeetendra, Manit Joura, and Sahil Shroff. The second season recently dropped and so far, it is receiving a positive response from the audiences. Fans are in awe of Sharman and Asha's chemistry in the same. For the uninitiated, Asha Negi plays the role of Gauravi in ALTBalaji's Baarish. In a recent interaction with the media, Asha was asked about the toughest scene she had to shoot for the second season of the show. The gorgeous actress who enjoys a huge fan following revealed that the kissing scene between her and co-star Sharman Joshi was the toughest for her, as it was also her first on-screen kiss. She added by saying, "I was very nervous. But Nandita Ma'am and Sharman Joshi made her feel very comfortable." Well, Asha is best known for playing the role of Purvi Deshmukh in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta and winning Star Plus' Indian dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' with her beau Rithvik Dhanjani. As mentioned earlier, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Asha is very active and keeps treating her fans and followers with stunning snaps of hers on Instagram. Right from sharing romantic photos with Rithvik Dhanjani to her vacation and quirky snaps and more, her Instagram posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Speaking of that, here are the actress' stunning photos that'll leave you mesmerised for sure. Check out!
Drop dead gorgeous
The actress looks beyond gorgeous in black vintage saree. What do you think?
Lady in black
Asha captioned this snap as, "Life is short wear black, oh and get sun kissed!"
London love
"Hello, I live here. #Londonlove" captioned Asha.
Her beautiful smile
"Cause the sun's too bright, the sky's too blue. Beer's too cold to be thinking about you. Gonna take this heartbreak and tuck it away. Save it for a rainy day..." captioned Asha.
Vacation diaries
Here's a beautiful pic shared by the actress from her vacation diaries.
Exploring Kerala's beauty
The actress captioned this snap as, "Kerala. Because incredible India. God's own country."
Can't take our eyes off her
This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress.
Breathtaking
The actress looks beautiful beyond words in saree.
Gorgeous and how!
She is one gorgeous lady.
Pretty and how!
Asha captioned this snap as, "That 'sawariya sawariya main toh hui bawariya' mood."
Sunrise madness
"Forever that girl that gets really excited when the sky is in pretty colors," captioned the actress. Are you one too?
Style on point
The actress has got an amazing style sense.
Oh so pretty
This is one beautiful snap of the actress.
Travel freak
The actress is one travel enthusiast.
