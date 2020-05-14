Advertisement
Asha Negi: Baarish 2 star's saree looks are here to teach you how to ace an Indian look effortlessly; See Pics

Asha Negi's stunning saree looks are here to inspire you for your next family function or bridesmaid look. Check them out.
87242 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 09:46 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these saree looks of the talented actress

    Check out these saree looks of the talented actress

    Asha Negi is back to steal our hearts with her digital romance drama series Baarish 2 opposite Sharman Joshi. The TV star also has her debut film Ludo releasing this year. Ludo is a multi-starrer helmed by Anurag Basu with actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pearle Maaney. The movie was supposed to release in early 2020, but due to the lockdown situation in the view of coronavirus, the makers might will release it digitally. She even made headlines due to her breakup with TV star Rithvik Dhanjani and sharing about the same, the actress said, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies." The actress rose to fame with her role in the hit Balaji TV serial Pavitra Rishta as Purvi Deshmukh. She became a household name post that serial. Asha who is an avid social media user loves giving her fans insight about her daily activities through her pictures and videos. Her style statements are one of the best in TV industry, and today, check out photos of the actress when she donned saree and take cues for your next traditional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    A white and gold look

    A white and gold look

    The actress donnes a white saree with gold sequin work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Asha in a white saree

    Asha in a white saree

    Asha slays in a white saree with black border in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Sporting a divine black look

    Sporting a divine black look

    Asha in a black tradition handwoven saree looking stunning as ever as she lets down her hair naturally too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    In a Maharashtrian look

    In a Maharashtrian look

    The actress in a still from her show donning a mint green saree with gold work all over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Looking like a dream in this champagne colored saree

    Looking like a dream in this champagne colored saree

    Asha with her natural charm in this champagne colored saree and we love her pretty smile in this candid pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Asha in a printed white and blue saree

    Asha in a printed white and blue saree

    Asha looks stunning as ever in this pretty white saree with heavy blue prints again from a still of her show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Multicolored printed saree

    Multicolored printed saree

    Asha adds a belt to this stunning look of hers and we loved the modern twist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Donning a traditional Bengali saree

    Donning a traditional Bengali saree

    Asha looks perfect in this stunning Bengali silk saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Asha in a polka dot saree

    Asha in a polka dot saree

    Asha sporting the perfect look in this pretty polka dot golden saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

