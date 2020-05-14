Asha Negi: Baarish 2 star's saree looks are here to teach you how to ace an Indian look effortlessly; See Pics

1 / 10

Check out these saree looks of the talented actress

Asha Negi is back to steal our hearts with her digital romance drama series Baarish 2 opposite Sharman Joshi. The TV star also has her debut film Ludo releasing this year. Ludo is a multi-starrer helmed by Anurag Basu with actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pearle Maaney. The movie was supposed to release in early 2020, but due to the lockdown situation in the view of coronavirus, the makers might will release it digitally. She even made headlines due to her breakup with TV star Rithvik Dhanjani and sharing about the same, the actress said, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies." The actress rose to fame with her role in the hit Balaji TV serial Pavitra Rishta as Purvi Deshmukh. She became a household name post that serial. Asha who is an avid social media user loves giving her fans insight about her daily activities through her pictures and videos. Her style statements are one of the best in TV industry, and today, check out photos of the actress when she donned saree and take cues for your next traditional look.

Photo Credit : Instagram