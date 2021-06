1 / 8

Photos of Ashlesha Thaakur flaunting her natural beauty

Ashlesha Thaakur is an emerging actor in the entertainment industry. Born on October 19, 2003, Ashlesha was brought up in Mumbai. The actor is currently completing her 12th Class, but has already gained fame in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2017 by playing the character of young Sindhu in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She then appeared in the web-series, The Family Man that went ahead to become a huge commercial success. Recently, Ashlesha was hailed for her performance in the second season of The Family Man. The actor plays the character of Srikant Tiwari’s (Manoj Bajpayee) daughter, Dhriti Tiwari who gets into trouble after falling in love with a boy who has cruel intensions. Ashlesha nailed her character and was even praised by Manoj Bajpayee. Here are pictures of Ashlesha Thaakur that prove she is the new crush of the millennials. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Ashlesha Thaakur Instagram