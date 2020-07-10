Asim Riaz looks handsome in selfies and we are totally crushing over him; See Photos

1 / 10

Asim Riaz's charming selfies will steal your heart

Asim Riaz has been stealing hearts for a long time now. The handsome hunk earlier won hearts with his fair play in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Post the show, he featured in the music videos co-starring former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. Both Asim and Himanshi are also dating each other. The lovebirds keep grabbing eyeballs with their sweet PDA moments on social media. Speaking about Asim Riaz, in particular, he recently fulfilled one of his biggest dreams. For the uninitiated, Asim bought a brand new car for himself. Yes, you read it right! The handsome hunk who is very active on social media shared the good news with his fans. For the unversed, Asim enjoys a fan following of 3.7 million followers on Instagram. The model keeps sharing his handsome selfies and workout videos on Instagram. Anyone who follows him on Instagram knows that he is a fitness freak. His workout videos will give you the motivation to work out hard and stay fit. Other than sharing workout videos, he is also very fond of selfies. Time and again, he shares his pictures and shows how to look good in selfies. On that note, here are some of his handsome selfies that you should not miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram