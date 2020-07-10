Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Asim Riaz
/
Asim Riaz looks handsome in selfies and we are totally crushing over him; See Photos

Asim Riaz looks handsome in selfies and we are totally crushing over him; See Photos

Asim Riaz has been stealing hearts for a long time now. Asim enjoys a fan following of 3.7 million followers on Instagram. The model keeps sharing his handsome selfies and workout videos on Instagram. On that note, here are his charming selfies that are too cute to miss.
3548 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Asim Riaz's charming selfies will steal your heart

    Asim Riaz's charming selfies will steal your heart

    Asim Riaz has been stealing hearts for a long time now. The handsome hunk earlier won hearts with his fair play in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Post the show, he featured in the music videos co-starring former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. Both Asim and Himanshi are also dating each other. The lovebirds keep grabbing eyeballs with their sweet PDA moments on social media. Speaking about Asim Riaz, in particular, he recently fulfilled one of his biggest dreams. For the uninitiated, Asim bought a brand new car for himself. Yes, you read it right! The handsome hunk who is very active on social media shared the good news with his fans. For the unversed, Asim enjoys a fan following of 3.7 million followers on Instagram. The model keeps sharing his handsome selfies and workout videos on Instagram. Anyone who follows him on Instagram knows that he is a fitness freak. His workout videos will give you the motivation to work out hard and stay fit. Other than sharing workout videos, he is also very fond of selfies. Time and again, he shares his pictures and shows how to look good in selfies. On that note, here are some of his handsome selfies that you should not miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Handsome as hell

    Handsome as hell

    He is one good looking guy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    "THINKING IS DIFFICULT THAT'S WHY MOST PEOPLE JUDDE," captioned Asim.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Carfie

    Carfie

    This sunkissed snap of the model will definitely make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Another one!

    Another one!

    This pic will steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Hairdo

    Hairdo

    What do you have to say about this hairdo? Do you think it suits him?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Goals

    Goals

    Asim knows how to effortlessly look handsome in selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    Asim works out hard to maintain himself. As mentioned earlier, he often shares his workout videos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Black suits him

    Black suits him

    'HARD WORK AND HUSTLE..!', captioned Asim.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Great fan following

    Great fan following

    Asim enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Asim knows how to keep his million fans entertained on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement