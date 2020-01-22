/
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's TOP 5 fights with the fellow contestants that took the internet by storm
Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for all the wrong and right reasons. Asim Riaz has got involved in fights with almost every fellow contestants on the show until now. Today, we bring to you Asim Riaz's top 5 fights.
Pinkvilla Desk
January 22, 2020
Asim Riaz's top 5 ugly fights
Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for all the wrong and right reasons. BB contestants Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and more have been taking the internet by storm every week for various reasons. Speaking about Asim Riaz, he is currently grabbing major headlines due to his fight with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla. Asim and Sidharth often get into a war of words. Not just Sidharth, Asim has got involved in fights with almost every fellow contestants on the show until now. He grabbed major eyeballs when he expressed his love for former contestant Himanshi Khurana. For the uninitiated, Asim fell in love with Himashi and also confessed his feelings for her on the show. However, from the beginning, Himanshi was clear that she has a connection outside the house and doesn't want to get involved and create a mess inside the house. Asim and Himashi's chapter is clearly over. As we look forward to watching more of him on the show, we bring to you Asim Riaz's top 5 fights.
Sidharth Shukla
Asim's recent fight with Shukla is creating a buzz on the internet. Twitteratis and celebs are picking sides and sharing their opinion. For the unversed, Sid and Asim lost their calm and got into a fight in front of Hina Khan who had come up for the second round of BB Elite Club Task. Things got uglier and Sidharth even blamed Asim for provoking him. Their fight has divided many Twitteratis.
Rashami Desai
Though Rashami and Asim are now good pals, in the beginning of the show, we witnessed a lot of fights between the two. To brush up your memory a bit, Shehnaaz complained to Sidharth how they are getting only one roti to eat. Rashami clarified and said that it's quite filling. Later, Asim complained and said she's not doing them a favour by making rotis. Rashami fired back and told him she's not his 'abba's naukar'.
Paras Chhabra
Asim and Paras got into a big fight after Paras commented on Riaz's looks, financial status and more. Paras even called him "Chikna Launda." Asim, on the other hand, also defended himself. Mahira Sharma kept coming in between them.
Shefali Jariwala
During one of the episodes, while Shefali was having a conversation with Hindustani Bhau, she told him that she's only getting close to Asim to cover up his closeness with Himanshi Khurana. Later, Asim slammed her for saying so and the duo got into a fight.
Shehnaaz Gill
When Shehnaaz was chosen as a captain, she was upset over the fact that Asim is not doing his duty of cleaning the washrooms. When she asked Asim to do his work, he refused to do so and said that he is injured. Shehnaaz fired back and called him out for doing other unnecessary work like working out etc. The same resulted in a big fight
