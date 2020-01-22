Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's TOP 5 fights with the fellow contestants that took the internet by storm

1 / 6

Asim Riaz's top 5 ugly fights

Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for all the wrong and right reasons. BB contestants Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and more have been taking the internet by storm every week for various reasons. Speaking about Asim Riaz, he is currently grabbing major headlines due to his fight with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla. Asim and Sidharth often get into a war of words. Not just Sidharth, Asim has got involved in fights with almost every fellow contestants on the show until now. He grabbed major eyeballs when he expressed his love for former contestant Himanshi Khurana. For the uninitiated, Asim fell in love with Himashi and also confessed his feelings for her on the show. However, from the beginning, Himanshi was clear that she has a connection outside the house and doesn't want to get involved and create a mess inside the house. Asim and Himashi's chapter is clearly over. As we look forward to watching more of him on the show, we bring to you Asim Riaz's top 5 fights.

Photo Credit : Colors TV