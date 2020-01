1 / 6

Check out these pictures of the rising star Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss season 13 is undoubtedly the most-watched season thanks to the never-ending twists in the reality show. This season has seen an interesting turn of events since the past few weeks. In fact, the host of the show Salman Khan himself stepped in to clean the Bigg Boss house. The contestants were seen getting violent with each other this year. The show has made the current and the former contestants of this year popular. Asim Riaz is a fan-favorite. Hina Khan shared how Asim was being loved outside the house and Salman Khan himself praised Asim by saying, "All are looking fake here and only one man is looking like a true man and its Asim! Asim you are looking like a He-Man today." For the uninitiated, Asim is a model who hails from Kashmir. Thanks to his immense fan following, the 26-year-old is now in the top 10 participants of the reality show. Today, check out these stunning pictures of Asim Riaz which proves he is a star in the making.

Photo Credit : Instagram