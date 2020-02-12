Home
Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, here's what these contestants were up to before the show

Check out what these top contestants of Bigg Boss 13 were up to before they entered the reality show. From music videos to popular TV serials, Check out more.
2534 reads Mumbai Updated: February 12, 2020 10:04 am
    What did THESE Bigg Boss 13 top contestant do before entering the show?

    One of the most watched reality TV shows, Bigg Boss 13 is finally drawing towards its end. The show has broken several records this season from being on number one position on TRP to being the first season ever to get extended. The contestants too have stirred in a lot of controversies with their physical and verbal fights. Bigg Boss 13 surprises its viewers every day with new twists of events inside the house. This season has seen an interesting turn of events for the past few weeks. In fact, the host of the show Salman Khan himself stepped in to clean the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are no doubt entertaining, and today, let's see what these final contestants from the house were upto before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV/Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill

    The model-singer-actress was amidst several shoots, music videos and modeling assignments. The Diva's song where she even featured Veham was released after she went inside the BB 13 house.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai was seen last in the 2018 hit TV serial Dil Se Dil Tak. She played the female lead in the show.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Mahira Sharma

    The model turned actress was a part of a music video called Lehenga which brought her a lot of fame. Later she was seen prominently in Naagin 3 and made a cameo in a few popular TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Aarti Singh

    Aarti was seen in the hit TV show Udaan just before the Bigg Boss 13. The serial was based on social norms,

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Paras Chhabra

    Paras Chhabra was seen in TV shows Aghori and Vighnaharta Ganesha(along with girlfriend Akanksha Puri) before entering as a contestant in the reality show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sidharth Shukla

    In 2018, Shukla was seen in the hit TV show Dil Se Dil Tak along with Rashami Desai as leads. Their on-screen chemistry was praised a lot.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Asim Riaz

    Asim Riaz played a small role in Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tera Hero and was a leading model for popular brands like Burberry before becoming a contestant of Bigg Boss 13.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

