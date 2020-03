1 / 6

How TV actors cancelled their plans due to coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. The outbreak has terribly affected schools, colleges and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been cancelled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. The outbreak had a negative impact on TV industry as well. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz cancelled his trip to Jammu and Kashmir due to the outbreak and even apologised to his fans in a video sharing that the outbreak is the reason and that he had to follow the guidelines of the Indian government and WHO. Today, take a look at the other TV actors who cancelled their plans due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Photo Credit : Instagram