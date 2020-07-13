Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Check out the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's fitness & diet secrets to get a body like him

1 / 8

Take a look at Asim Riaz's fitness and diet secrets

Asim Riaz enjoys a huge fan following and craze amongst the youth ever since he rose to fame with his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor recently fulfilled one of his biggest dreams. Asim bought a brand new car for himself. The handsome hunk took to social media to share the good news with his fans. During his Bigg Boss days, the actor also received support from the international star John Cena. When asked about it, he said, "Yes, I learnt about it after I came out of the show and I was shocked. It is a big achievement. The hard work that I have put in the last 10 years has finally paid off. The amount of hard work I was doing and did not give up has finally borne fruit. All this has happened because of the love of the fans and I thank them." Asim keeps sharing his handsome selfies and workout videos on Instagram. Every Asim fan out there is aware that the star is very particular and strict about his fitness. The actor makes sure to keep giving his fans fitness motivation as he shares his workout routines with them. He never misses an opportunity to flaunt his chiselled abs and swoon girls over him. He has turned a year older today and his fans have been trending on social media for hours on the big day! Having said that, take a look at his fitness and diet secrets!

