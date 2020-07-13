/
/
/
Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Check out the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's fitness & diet secrets to get a body like him
Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Check out the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's fitness & diet secrets to get a body like him
Asim Riaz is one of the most popular and loved stars from the reality show Bigg Boss 13. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's fitness and diet secrets to get a chiselled body like him!
Written By
Ekta Varma
652 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 13, 2020 03:21 pm
1 / 8
Take a look at Asim Riaz's fitness and diet secrets
Asim Riaz enjoys a huge fan following and craze amongst the youth ever since he rose to fame with his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor recently fulfilled one of his biggest dreams. Asim bought a brand new car for himself. The handsome hunk took to social media to share the good news with his fans. During his Bigg Boss days, the actor also received support from the international star John Cena. When asked about it, he said, "Yes, I learnt about it after I came out of the show and I was shocked. It is a big achievement. The hard work that I have put in the last 10 years has finally paid off. The amount of hard work I was doing and did not give up has finally borne fruit. All this has happened because of the love of the fans and I thank them." Asim keeps sharing his handsome selfies and workout videos on Instagram. Every Asim fan out there is aware that the star is very particular and strict about his fitness. The actor makes sure to keep giving his fans fitness motivation as he shares his workout routines with them. He never misses an opportunity to flaunt his chiselled abs and swoon girls over him. He has turned a year older today and his fans have been trending on social media for hours on the big day! Having said that, take a look at his fitness and diet secrets!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
The essentials of cardio
Asim Riaz loves to run every day and that is how he keeps his lean body. According to his trainer, Asim Riaz trains on the treadmill for about 1 hour.
Photo Credit : instagram
3 / 8
Compound exercises
Usually, people work on one body part in a day, like a chest day, back day, arms day, etc. For Asim Riaz, it’s more like a Full-body workout every day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Upper body workouts
According to his trainer, Asim Riaz does around 10 to 12 muscle ups in his one set. Asim Riaz does a handstand for maintaining the body balance, he does it as long as he can balance his body.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
His favourite part of the exercises
One of the most favourite exercises of Asim Riaz is the deadlift. The deadlift contracts your core muscles and gives you amazing core strength. He does around 3 sets to 4 sets of deadlifts.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Getting that ripped body right
For abs, the first exercise Asim Riaz does is his abs machine. 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps. Then Asim Riaz goes sideways to target his oblique in the abs machine only. 3 sets of 20 reps each side.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Diet secrets
The diet plan of Asim Riaz contains lots of protein, carbs, nutrition, and vitamins as well. His workout meals include warm boiled water with lemon, apple and black coffee before the workout and just a protein shake post-workout.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Meals for the day
For breakfast, he opts for 6 eggs, in which he eats 4 egg white and 2 whole eggs. For lunch, he has chicken breast and four egg whites. For the last meal, he chooses chicken breast and veggies
Photo Credit : Instagram