PHOTOS: 6 times ASTRO’s MoonBin made it look like you are on a date with him

MoonBin

Moon Bin, more widely known by his stage name MoonBin is a South Korean singer, actor, model and dancer born on January 26, 1998. Foraying into the entertainment industry as a model, MoonBin made it his aim to make it big in the showbiz world. Following an appearance in boy group TVXQ’s music video for ‘Balloons’, MoonBin took on the role of a young Kim Bum in the immensely popular drama, ‘Boys Over Flowers’. Under Fantagio, MoonBin made his official debut as a singer with 5 other boys in the group ASTRO. His acting ventures continued as he took on roles in shows ‘At Eighteen’ and ‘The Mermaid Prince’. Meanwhile, MoonBin debuted with fellow ASTRO member Yoon Sanha as the sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, which became the fastest to achieve a music show win in just 8 days. Famous for his puppy face, MoonBin is a living conundrum with his adorable looks and a ripped, muscular body. Here are some of our favourite selfies from the star that make it seem like Arohas are dating him.

Photo Credit : MoonBin: courtesy of MoonBin's Instagram