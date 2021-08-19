PHOTOS: 7 times ASTRO members proved that they were born to perform on stage

1 / 7

Presenting some of our favourite photos of ASTRO members in a specially curated photo gallery.

One of the most talented and versatile K-pop groups is definitely ASTRO. Composed of six members - JinJin MJ, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha, ASTRO is one of the most underrated groups out there. ASTRO debuted with the single 'Hide & Seek' from their debut EP 'Spring Up' and was subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. However, their road to success wasn't an easy one, with critics and fans not recognising the enormous potential the group has. However, time and again the ASTRO members have proven themselves with their brilliant artistry and talent. Recently, they won first place on KBS's 'Music Bank' on August 13, 2021, with their title track, 'After Midnight'. This is a special win for ASTRO members and their fandom Aroha as it is the group's first win on a public broadcasting channel taking place on the 2000th day of their debut! We take a look at ASTRO's phenomenal growth as performers through these photos.

Photo Credit : Fantagio