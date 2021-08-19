PHOTOS: 7 times ASTRO members proved that they were born to perform on stage

    ASTRO members pose for the concept photo of All Yours (Pic credit - Fantagio)

    Presenting some of our favourite photos of ASTRO members in a specially curated photo gallery.

    One of the most talented and versatile K-pop groups is definitely ASTRO. Composed of six members - JinJin MJ, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha, ASTRO is one of the most underrated groups out there. ASTRO debuted with the single 'Hide & Seek' from their debut EP 'Spring Up' and was subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. However, their road to success wasn't an easy one, with critics and fans not recognising the enormous potential the group has. However, time and again the ASTRO members have proven themselves with their brilliant artistry and talent. Recently, they won first place on KBS's 'Music Bank' on August 13, 2021, with their title track, 'After Midnight'. This is a special win for ASTRO members and their fandom Aroha as it is the group's first win on a public broadcasting channel taking place on the 2000th day of their debut! We take a look at ASTRO's phenomenal growth as performers through these photos.

    Photo Credit : Fantagio

    ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo waves at the camera (News1)

    Ethereal Eunwoo

    ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo looks ethereal in white as he waves at the camera.

    Photo Credit : News1

    ASTRO's Yoon Sanha makes a funny face (Pic credit - News1)

    Goofy Face Sanha!

    ASTRO's Yoon Sanha makes a goofy face to the camera.

    Photo Credit : News1

    ASTRO's JinJin in the middle of performance (Pic credit - News1)

    Star Performer JinJin

    ASTRO's JinJin looks every bit of a star performer that he is as he performs on stage.

    Photo Credit : News1

    ASTRO's Moonbin in the middle of a performance (Pic credit - News1)

    Muscle-Man Moonbin!

    ASTRO's Moonbin flexes his muscles as he looks handsome in a striped tee-shirt on stage.

    Photo Credit : News1

    ASTRO's Rocky is all smiles on stage (Pic credit - News1)

    The Dark Knight

    ASTRO's Rocky is smiling on stage, looking handsome in an all-black outfit.

    Photo Credit : News1

    ASTRO's MJ strikes a pose (Pic credit - News1)

    Magnetic MJ

    ASTRO's MJ strikes a cool pose as he performs on stage.

    Photo Credit : News1