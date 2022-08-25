PHOTOS: Introduction to one of the most charming and synchronized K-pop group, ASTRO

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. In 2019, they released their first full-length album, the first album release in general following their 8-month period hiatus, ‘All Light’ featuring the lead single ‘All Night’. In 2020, ASTRO released their seventh extended play ‘Gateway’, promoting the song ‘Knock’. On May 13, 2020, they received an award from the Korean music show Show Champion for the song ‘Knock’, marking the group's second win. On August 14, Fantagio confirmed that Moon Bin and Yoon Sanha would form ASTRO’s first sub-unit called ‘Moonbin & Sanha’. On September 14, 2020, they released their first extended play ‘In-Out’, with the lead single ‘Bad Idea’. They received an award from the Korean music show The Show on September 22, 2020, marking their first award as a sub-unit and third win as ASTRO. They also set the record of fastest sub-unit to receive their first win on a music show, which is 8 days. In 2021, Fantagio confirmed that members Jinjin and Rocky will form ASTRO’s second subunit called ‘Jinjin & Rocky’. They debuted with the extended play ‘Restore’.
Photo Credit : News1
His nickname is 'Angelic Smile'. He debuted as the leader of ASTRO on February 23, 2016, under the label Fantagio. He is also a member of the duo 'Jinjin & Rocky'.
In 2018, He starred in the web drama 'Top Management'. He was later cast in the JTBC romantic comedy series 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', his first leading role on television. He saw a rise in popularity after the series aired. In 2019, Cha Eunwoo starred in the historical drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' alongside Shin Se Kyung, winning the Excellence Award for an Actor and Best Couple Award with Shin Se Kyung at the MBC Drama Awards.
In 2019, Moonbin had been confirmed to have been cast in 'Moments of Eighteen', where he played the character of Jung Oh Je.
In 2016, Rocky appeared in an episode of Mnet's 'Hit the Stage' where he portrayed 'The Mask'. Rocky received praise from the judges, noting his expressions and movements as a perfect portrayal of the character. In 2021, Rocky's self-produced music video for 'Our Spring' was released. Rocky participated from raw video footage collection to post-production of the aforementioned music video. Rocky was credited as a lyricist and composer for '7Days Tension' — a promotional single by the girl group Weeekly.
On 2021, Fantagio confirmed that Sanha will be starring in a web drama titled 'Your Playlist' alongside DreamNote's Sumin. The web drama premiered on October 15, 2021. It was revealed that Sanha has been cast in the South Korean production of hit Off-Broadway musical 'Altar Boyz'. He played the role of Abraham and will star alongside Golden Child's Y and Joochan, NU'EST's Baekho and SF9's Taeyang. In 2022, Sanha joined the KBS drama 'Crazy Love' which was his debut terrestrial drama.