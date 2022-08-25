PHOTOS: Introduction to one of the most charming and synchronized K-pop group, ASTRO

1 / 6

Introducing the members of ASTRO

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. In 2019, they released their first full-length album, the first album release in general following their 8-month period hiatus, ‘All Light’ featuring the lead single ‘All Night’. In 2020, ASTRO released their seventh extended play ‘Gateway’, promoting the song ‘Knock’. On May 13, 2020, they received an award from the Korean music show Show Champion for the song ‘Knock’, marking the group's second win. On August 14, Fantagio confirmed that Moon Bin and Yoon Sanha would form ASTRO’s first sub-unit called ‘Moonbin & Sanha’. On September 14, 2020, they released their first extended play ‘In-Out’, with the lead single ‘Bad Idea’. They received an award from the Korean music show The Show on September 22, 2020, marking their first award as a sub-unit and third win as ASTRO. They also set the record of fastest sub-unit to receive their first win on a music show, which is 8 days. In 2021, Fantagio confirmed that members Jinjin and Rocky will form ASTRO’s second subunit called ‘Jinjin & Rocky’. They debuted with the extended play ‘Restore’.

Photo Credit : News1