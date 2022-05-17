PHOTOS: Let’s take a look at some of the times ASTRO displayed their dazzling personalities

1 / 8

A mini look book on the gorgeous visuals of ASTRO

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. ASTRO's debut extended play ‘Spring Up’, was released on February 23, 2016. Within a week of its release, Spring Up reached #6 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in the United States, as well as #4 on the Gaon Music Chart. In 2019, they released their first full-length album, the first album release in general following their 8-month period hiatus, ‘All Light’ featuring the title track ‘All Night’. In 2020, ASTRO released their seventh extended play ‘Gateway’, promoting the song ‘Knock’. On May 13, 2020, they received an award from the Korean music show ‘Show Champion’ for the song ‘Knock’, marking the group's second win. Later, Fantagio confirmed that Moonbin and Yoon Sanha would form Astro's first sub-unit called ‘Moonbin & Sanha’. On September 14, 2020, they released their first extended play ‘In-Out’, with the title track ‘Bad Idea’. They received an award from the Korean music show ‘The Show’ on September 22, 2020, marking their first award as a sub-unit and third win as ASTRO. They also set the record of fastest sub-unit to receive their first win on a music show, which is 8 days. In 2021, ASTRO released their second full-length album ‘All Yours’, and its title track ‘One’. On April 13, they received their first win for ‘One’ on The Show, marking their fourth win as a full group. On April 14, the group received their second music show trophy for ‘One’ on Show Champion. On April 15, they took their final win for ‘One’ on M Countdown, which was their first-ever win on the music show as well as their sixth win overall. On May 16, 2021, ASTRO released their third full-length album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’, and its title track ‘Candy Sugar Pop’

Photo Credit : Fantagio Entertainment