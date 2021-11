1 / 8

ATEEZ

ATEEZ- the group that resonates with its slogan of ‘8 makes 1 team’. The world was introduced to ATEEZ, or as they were known, KQ Fellas through a performance video starring all the members in May 2018. And thus began the story of eight boys who worked day in and day out for a successful debut after training for years before landing into their current group. They have stood tall honing their all-rounder skills and have become aces of performance, rapping, and vocals over the years. Their debut gave way to the ‘TREASURE’ series comprising 3 Korean mini-albums, one studio album, and one Japanese mini-album. This was followed by the ‘ZERO’ series which has since seen three mini-albums released sequentially over the last year and a half. Concept King in its true sense, ATEEZ has continued to wow the world with their deep-set values that are embedded in their albums boast a powerful spectrum of their own. Today, we are taking a look at how these boys have grown since starting out in 2018.

Photo Credit : KQ Entertainment