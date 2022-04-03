PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous selfies taken by the charismatic member of ATEEZ and birthday king, Seonghwa

1 / 6

Let's take a look at some of the marvellous selfies taken by the mom of ATEEZ, Seonghwa

On October 24, Seonghwa debuted as a member of KQ Entertainment's first boy group, ATEEZ, with the release of the mini album ‘Treasure EP.1 : All To Zero’. He rapped in his first audition, but debuted as a vocalist instead. His name means ‘star’ + ‘to become’ which is ‘to be a star’. He is the mom of the group as he is the oldest and always takes care of the members. ATEEZ consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. As rookies, Ateez won the Next Generation Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards and were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at both the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. As of March 2022, Ateez have released eight EPs and one studio album in the Korean language, as well as one EP and two studio albums in the Japanese language. Their records ‘Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action’, ‘Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer’, ‘Zero: Fever Part.1’, ‘Zero: Fever Part.2’, and ‘Zero: Fever Epilogue’ each topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, with ‘Zero: Fever Part. 1’ becoming the group's first to be certified platinum in the country. To date, ATEEZ have sold over one million physical albums in South Korea. Often referred to as ‘Global Performance Idols’ by Korean media and dubbed ‘4th Generation Leaders’ by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the group also serves as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism.

Photo Credit : Instagram