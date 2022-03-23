Happy Yunho Day: 6 times the ATEEZ member made us smile because of his adorable looks

1 / 6

ATEEZ’s Yunho

ATEEZ’s Yunho turns 23 today! The South Korean singer debuted in 2018 as part of the boy group ATEEZ, alongside seven other members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, with the EP ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. The group received the Next Generation Award as rookies at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards, and were also named as the winners of the Worldwide Fans’ Choice award at both, the 2019 and the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Dubbed ‘4th Generation Leaders’ by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, ATEEZ is also an official global ambassador for Korean culture and tourism. Along with Yunho, ATEEZ is known for their powerful and mesmerising performances, and the group is often referred to as ‘Global Performance Idols’. To celebrate Yunho on his birthday, we have put together some of our favourite photos of the talented idol!

Photo Credit : News1