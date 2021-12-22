5 Photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul that spell love

1 / 6

5 Photos that show Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's cute chemistry

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been making headlines ever since the two made their first public appearance at the screening of the film Tadap. The two certainly make for a super cute pair and have kept their followers enamoured with their Instagram romance. The lovebirds occasionally share pictures with each other and it is hard to ignore the chemistry they exude. Their fans surely know that the two have taken their hush-hush relationship to a whole new extent. Here's a look at adorable photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul that prove they are madly in love.

Photo Credit : KL Rahul's Instagram