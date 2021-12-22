5 Photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul that spell love

    5 Photos that show Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's cute chemistry

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been making headlines ever since the two made their first public appearance at the screening of the film Tadap. The two certainly make for a super cute pair and have kept their followers enamoured with their Instagram romance. The lovebirds occasionally share pictures with each other and it is hard to ignore the chemistry they exude. Their fans surely know that the two have taken their hush-hush relationship to a whole new extent. Here's a look at adorable photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul that prove they are madly in love.

    Photo Credit : KL Rahul's Instagram

    Couple goals

    The two have been in a relationship for a while now. They often share pictures together that are not only cute but also funny at times. On Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, KL Rahul shared a picture of them together which read happy birthday mad child.

    Photo Credit : KL Rahul's Instagram

    Daddy to the rescue

    Reports suggest that even Suniel Shetty helped Athiya and KL Rahul hide their relationship away from the limelight. Suniel Shetty several times dismissed their dating rumours calling it that these are just media reports and nothing else.

    Photo Credit : KL Rahul's Instagram

    Too cute to be missed

    Their cute posts and captions for each other on social media always leave their fans in aww. The actress shared this candid selfie with Rahul and captioned the post as My Person.

    Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    Heart to heart connection

    Athiya's presence in England was officially confirmed by Pratima Singh who shared a picture of them all in England. However, her protective father once again denied it by saying she had gone for a holiday in England with brother Ahan Shetty. In this click, the two lovebirds can be seen goofing around a telephone booth.

    Photo Credit : KL Rahul's Instagram

    Mad in love

    Athiya shared this goofy mirror selfie with Rahul as the two make crazy faces. The actress captioned the image by expressing she feels grateful for having him in her life.

    Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty's Instagram