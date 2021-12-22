5 Photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul that spell love

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been making headlines ever since the two made their first public appearance at the screening of the film Tadap. The two certainly make for a super cute pair and have kept their followers enamoured with their Instagram romance. The lovebirds occasionally share pictures with each other and it is hard to ignore the chemistry they exude. Their fans surely know that the two have taken their hush-hush relationship to a whole new extent. Here's a look at adorable photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul that prove they are madly in love.
Photo Credit : KL Rahul's Instagram
The two have been in a relationship for a while now. They often share pictures together that are not only cute but also funny at times. On Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, KL Rahul shared a picture of them together which read happy birthday mad child.
Reports suggest that even Suniel Shetty helped Athiya and KL Rahul hide their relationship away from the limelight. Suniel Shetty several times dismissed their dating rumours calling it that these are just media reports and nothing else.
Their cute posts and captions for each other on social media always leave their fans in aww. The actress shared this candid selfie with Rahul and captioned the post as My Person.
Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Athiya's presence in England was officially confirmed by Pratima Singh who shared a picture of them all in England. However, her protective father once again denied it by saying she had gone for a holiday in England with brother Ahan Shetty. In this click, the two lovebirds can be seen goofing around a telephone booth.
Athiya shared this goofy mirror selfie with Rahul as the two make crazy faces. The actress captioned the image by expressing she feels grateful for having him in her life.