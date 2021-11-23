5 Times Athiya Shetty owned lehengas

Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:20 PM IST   |  3.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Steal-worthy lehenga looks of Athiya Shetty

    Steal-worthy lehenga looks of Athiya Shetty

    Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the film Hero and has emerged to be a fashionista with her impeccable style sense. B-town is not just about movies, it is also about making heads turn with your sartorial sense and gorgeous looks and Athiya Shetty has managed to do that in a short period. True to her fashionista label, the actress always ensure to make a trendy and stylish public appearance. Be it a festival or a friend's wedding, Athiya carries her traditional ensembles like no other. Here's a look at the 5 best lehenga looks of Athiya Shetty that you shouldn't miss out on.

    Photo Credit : Divina Rikhye/Athiya Shetty's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Athiya Shetty looked stellar in the pink and yellow lehenga

    Athiya Shetty looked stellar in the pink and yellow lehenga

    Athiya Shetty looked stunning in this floral embroidered lehenga in yellow and pink. The actress paired it with a fuchsia blouse that features a keyhole detailing. She completed her look with a yellow dupatta and styled her hair in soft waves.

    Photo Credit : Nupur Agarwal/Athiya Shetty's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    When the actress donned a pastel blue lehenga

    When the actress donned a pastel blue lehenga

    In the click, Athiya can be seen sporting Anita Dongre's pastel blue lehenga accentuated by golden thread work. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring embellishments at the border and a pretty net dupatta.

    Photo Credit : Ravindu Patil Photography/Athiya Shetty's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Athiya Shetty cuts a flawless figure in a floral pink lehenga

    Athiya Shetty cuts a flawless figure in a floral pink lehenga

    Glamourous pink lehengas look stunning when Athiya Shetty wears them. In the picture, Athiya can be seen donning a pink lehenga with floral prints. The actress completed her look with a pair of dangle earrings and kept her hair open.

    Photo Credit : Ravindu Patil Photography/Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Athiya Shetty looks pretty in pink

    Athiya Shetty looks pretty in pink

    From Athiya Shetty's pictures, it is evident that she has a perfect ethnic ensemble for every occasion. In this super gorgeous ethnic look, the actress can be seen donning a pretty blush pink lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock.

    Photo Credit : Nupur Agarwal/Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Hot pink for some bling!

    Hot pink for some bling!

    There are many lehenga looks of Athiya Shetty that we can take inspiration from. One of the most talked-about looks of Athiya is this Lasaki lehenga set by Anita Dongre. The actress layered the high waist pink lehenga with a sheer net dupatta that sported silver motifs all over.

    Photo Credit : Ravindu Patil Photography/Athiya Shetty's Instagram