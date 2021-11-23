5 Times Athiya Shetty owned lehengas

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the film Hero and has emerged to be a fashionista with her impeccable style sense. B-town is not just about movies, it is also about making heads turn with your sartorial sense and gorgeous looks and Athiya Shetty has managed to do that in a short period. True to her fashionista label, the actress always ensure to make a trendy and stylish public appearance. Be it a festival or a friend's wedding, Athiya carries her traditional ensembles like no other. Here's a look at the 5 best lehenga looks of Athiya Shetty that you shouldn't miss out on.
Photo Credit : Divina Rikhye/Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Athiya Shetty looked stunning in this floral embroidered lehenga in yellow and pink. The actress paired it with a fuchsia blouse that features a keyhole detailing. She completed her look with a yellow dupatta and styled her hair in soft waves.
Photo Credit : Nupur Agarwal/Athiya Shetty's Instagram
In the click, Athiya can be seen sporting Anita Dongre's pastel blue lehenga accentuated by golden thread work. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring embellishments at the border and a pretty net dupatta.
Photo Credit : Ravindu Patil Photography/Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Glamourous pink lehengas look stunning when Athiya Shetty wears them. In the picture, Athiya can be seen donning a pink lehenga with floral prints. The actress completed her look with a pair of dangle earrings and kept her hair open.
From Athiya Shetty's pictures, it is evident that she has a perfect ethnic ensemble for every occasion. In this super gorgeous ethnic look, the actress can be seen donning a pretty blush pink lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock.
There are many lehenga looks of Athiya Shetty that we can take inspiration from. One of the most talked-about looks of Athiya is this Lasaki lehenga set by Anita Dongre. The actress layered the high waist pink lehenga with a sheer net dupatta that sported silver motifs all over.