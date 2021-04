1 / 7

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s pictures

The relationship status of Bollywood actors and cricketers has always makes headlines. People from these two fields together make one of the most adorable couples. Right from Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the love stories of actors and cricketers have been ruling the hearts of many for a very long time now. A new addition to this list is the rumoured couple, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya, who is the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, was last seen on-screen in 2019 comedy drama Mootichoor Chaknachoor where she was cast to play the lead character opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. KL Rahul too has been been doing exceptionally well in his career and has always received lot of appreciation for his game. Even though Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have not declared officially about their relationship, but there are rumours about them being together thanks to their adorable social media posts. Here are Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s pictures together. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram