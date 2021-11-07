Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul’s PHOTOS that prove their bond is here to stay

In the recent past, cricket powerhouse KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media engagement dropped several hints that things have begun to become serious between the two. However, both Rahul and Athiya refrained from confirming their relationship openly. Even Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty helped the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight. Now, on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, the cricketer and ace batsman finally made their relationship Insta official. KL Rahul took to social media to share mushy photos of the two alongside a short yet romantic caption that was enough for fans to know that love is blossoming between the two. While extending the sweet birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing. Here, we have collected a slew of their lovey-dovey photos that prove their bond is here to stay.
Photo Credit : KL Rahul Instagram
These funny mirror selfies of the two were shared by Athiya Shetty on KL Rahul’s previous birthday. While uploading the posts, Athiya expressed that she is ‘grateful’ to have Rahul in her life.
Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty Instagram
In this photo, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul can be seen sporting an infectious smiles that radiated happiness to all their followers. Athiya Shetty called Rahul ‘my person’ while writing the caption of this picture.
Both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul can be seen beaming with joy in this sun-kissed photo.
This funny picture was clicked when the two spent some quality time together. However, what’s funnier was KL Rahul’s caption for the photo. He used the famous Hera Pheri dialogue, “Hello, devi prasad....?” that left his followers burst out in laughter.