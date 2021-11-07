Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul’s PHOTOS that prove their bond is here to stay

1 / 5

My Heart

In the recent past, cricket powerhouse KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media engagement dropped several hints that things have begun to become serious between the two. However, both Rahul and Athiya refrained from confirming their relationship openly. Even Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty helped the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight. Now, on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, the cricketer and ace batsman finally made their relationship Insta official. KL Rahul took to social media to share mushy photos of the two alongside a short yet romantic caption that was enough for fans to know that love is blossoming between the two. While extending the sweet birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing. Here, we have collected a slew of their lovey-dovey photos that prove their bond is here to stay.

Photo Credit : KL Rahul Instagram