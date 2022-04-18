Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's birthday wishes for each other that stand proof of their growing love

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples on the block. They often make their fans go gaga over their lovey dovey pictures and ever since they made their first public appearance at Ahaan Shetty's debut movie Tadap's screening along with the entire Shetty clan, fans have only been waiting for an official announcement regarding them getting hitched. Well, today is KL Rahul's birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the cricketer. But obviously one of the cutest wishes came in from his GF Athiya. Today we thought of listing down all those previous year birthday wishes of both the stars for each other.
Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty/Instagram
Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle today to share a cosy selfie with KL Rahul and werote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday". We can see the actress cuddling up to the cricketer as she takes this selfie.
Yet again Athiya Shetty on one of KL Rahul's birthday had taken to her Instagram handler to share a goofie selfie of her and the cricketer but it was her caption that won our heart. She wrote, "grateful for you, happy birthday."
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul cannot stop laughing in this old picture of them. This was around the first time the actress had wished the cricketer on his birthday by sharing a picture of him and she called him 'my person'.
Look at that glow on their faces. Don't they look cute together? Well, this picture was shared by KL Rahul to wish Athiya on her birthday wherein he called her a 'mad child'.
Photo Credit : KL Rahul/Instagram
This was yet again cute birthday post from KL Rahul for Athiya. We can see the couple holding on to each other as they smile for the picture. KL Rahul called the actress his love.
