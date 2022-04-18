Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's birthday wishes for each other that stand proof of their growing love

1 / 6

The inseparable couple

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples on the block. They often make their fans go gaga over their lovey dovey pictures and ever since they made their first public appearance at Ahaan Shetty's debut movie Tadap's screening along with the entire Shetty clan, fans have only been waiting for an official announcement regarding them getting hitched. Well, today is KL Rahul's birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the cricketer. But obviously one of the cutest wishes came in from his GF Athiya. Today we thought of listing down all those previous year birthday wishes of both the stars for each other.

Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty/Instagram