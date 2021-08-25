Athiya Shetty: PHOTOS of the Bollywood actress with Suniel Shetty prove she is a complete ‘daddy’s girl’

1 / 6

Athiya Shetty’s childhood pictures with her “daddy strongest”

Athiya Shetty is a Bollywood actor. She has been making the headlines for her relationship with the Indian cricketer, KL Rahul. She is the daughter of the actor, Suniel Shetty and has always been all praises about her father. Athiya often takes to her official social media handle in order to share adorable pictures with Suniel Shetty, melting the hearts of millions. Recently, as Suniel Shetty turned 60 years old, Athiya Shetty revealed that he is the one she can bare her soul to and the one who reads all her thoughts. The Bollywood actor’s daughter revealed that no words could ever suffice to express her love for her “dear father”. Here are childhood pictures of Athiya Shetty that prove that she has always been Suniel Shetty's little girl. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty Instagram