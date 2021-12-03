A look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s modern love story

1 / 6

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul romance tale

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricket powerhouse KL Rahul have been grabbing headlines for making an appearance together at Ahan Shetty’s film screening. It was the first time when the two were spotted together after making their relationship official. In the recent past, both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s social media engagement dropped several hints that things have begun to become serious between the two. After Tadap’s screening, fans know that the two have taken their hush-hush relationship to a whole new level. Here, we have detailed how their modern-day romance love story began.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani