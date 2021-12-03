A look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s modern love story

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricket powerhouse KL Rahul have been grabbing headlines for making an appearance together at Ahan Shetty’s film screening. It was the first time when the two were spotted together after making their relationship official. In the recent past, both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s social media engagement dropped several hints that things have begun to become serious between the two. After Tadap’s screening, fans know that the two have taken their hush-hush relationship to a whole new level. Here, we have detailed how their modern-day romance love story began.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Several media reports state that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were set up by one of their common friends. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet. Their relationship piqued audiences interest of fans when the two began wishing each other on birthdays. Romance rumours were rife, however, the two took their own sweet time to make it official via social media.
Photo Credit : KL Rahul Instagram
Even Athiya Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty helped the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight. Whenever he dismissed the questions on several occasions calling it ‘just media reports’ and nothing else.
When the cricketer left for his test series in England, girlfriend Athiya Shetty accompanied the former to support him. Although the two did not confirm it, however, photos of the two together sent social media abuzz. Even at that time, Suniel Shetty refrained from commenting about his daughter’s relationship.
Photo Credit : Pratima Singh
On the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday this year, the cricketer and ace batsman finally made their relationship Insta official. KL Rahul took to social media to share mushy photos of the two alongside a short yet romantic caption that was enough for fans to know that love is blossoming between the two. While extending the sweet birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing.
Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan’s Tadap movie screening was the first event that the lovebirds attended as a couple together. The two who looked extremely stunning together briefly posed for the paparazzi together. Now, fans are just waiting for the two to share the details of their love story.