PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's adorable moments are unmissable; Check them out

Athiya and KL Rahul's pics

After Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged, all eyes are on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty who are dating each other. Suniel Shetty's darling daughter and Indian cricketer have been grabbing major headlines for a long time now. For the uninitiated, the duo recently rang in their New Year in Thailand along with a few of their friends including Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan. Recently, a friend close of the duo revealed to TOI, "Athiya and KL Rahul have been friends for a long time. Both have a crazy sense of humour and most of their buddies had anticipated their friendship transforming into romance." The source also added that Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating since a few months. Also recently, Suniel Shetty opened up about his daughter's love life and said, "I love whom Athiya is seeing." The actor added that he and his wife have no problem and that they are very happy. Check out some of Athiya and KL Rahul's adorable moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram