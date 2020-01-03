Home
PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's adorable moments are unmissable; Check them out

After Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged, all eyes are now on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty who are dating each other. Check out some of Athiya and KL Rahul's adorable moments together.
4996 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Athiya and KL Rahul's pics

    Athiya and KL Rahul's pics

    After Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged, all eyes are on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty who are dating each other. Suniel Shetty's darling daughter and Indian cricketer have been grabbing major headlines for a long time now. For the uninitiated, the duo recently rang in their New Year in Thailand along with a few of their friends including Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan. Recently, a friend close of the duo revealed to TOI, "Athiya and KL Rahul have been friends for a long time. Both have a crazy sense of humour and most of their buddies had anticipated their friendship transforming into romance." The source also added that Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating since a few months. Also recently, Suniel Shetty opened up about his daughter's love life and said, "I love whom Athiya is seeing." The actor added that he and his wife have no problem and that they are very happy. Check out some of Athiya and KL Rahul's adorable moments together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Can't take his eyes off her

    Can't take his eyes off her

    KL Rahul shared this pic on his Instagram to wish Shetty on her birthday and it's too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Akansha shared this photo on Instagram and the same created buzz on the internet. It was earlier reported that KL Rahul is dating Akansha. However, it was later revealed that the two are not in a relationship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    Here's a pic from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's New Year celebration along with their friends!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Airport style

    Airport style

    Both Athiya and KL Rahul look adorable together in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Enjoying to the fullest

    Enjoying to the fullest

    The couple looks way too adorable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Best friends first

    Best friends first

    It was friendship that turned into love for the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  Spotted
    Spotted

    Spotted

    The duo often makes public appearances together in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

