Will Smith in India to KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's loved up moments, see this week's viral photos

This week in tinsel town was buzzing with excitement as the big Bollywood wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came to an end. While photos from their wedding ceremony continues to surface, tinsel town was also buzzing with several film releases. Films like Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 are gearing up for release. Amid these releases, one of the most surprising paparazzi moment was when Hollywood actor Will Smith was seen in India at the private airport in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly visiting Sadhguru and was seen for the first time in public ever since the Oscars slap scandal with Chris Rock happened.
Cricketer KL Rahul celebrated his 30th birthday during the week and girlfriend Athiya Shetty shared a couple of adorable pictures wishing her boyfriend. Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that the couple are set to tie the knot later this year.
Aamir Khan relished a plate full of mangoes with his son Azad and left us saying 'yummm'.
As dreamy as Alia Bhatt's wedding was, her mehendi was also super fun. The actress and her bridesmaids made for picture perfect snaps as they danced the night away.
New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Easter 2022 at a cute little place in the US. The couple have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan will soon be making their debut with The Archies and an unseen photo of the young star kids went viral this week.
