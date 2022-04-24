Will Smith in India to KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's loved up moments, see this week's viral photos

1 / 6

Will Smith's surprise visit to India

This week in tinsel town was buzzing with excitement as the big Bollywood wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came to an end. While photos from their wedding ceremony continues to surface, tinsel town was also buzzing with several film releases. Films like Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 are gearing up for release. Amid these releases, one of the most surprising paparazzi moment was when Hollywood actor Will Smith was seen in India at the private airport in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly visiting Sadhguru and was seen for the first time in public ever since the Oscars slap scandal with Chris Rock happened.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla