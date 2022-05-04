Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: 6 BEST movies from the legendary actress

Remembering the legend herself Audrey Hepburn on her birth anniversary is all that matters. The British actress was not only a grandly celebrated actress but also a lauded fashion icon. Her legendary looks are to this day referenced in many fashion collections and prestigious events such as the Met Gala. With her elegance and charm, the actress took over Hollywood in a heartbeat so much so that her excellence is still remembered as one-of-a-kind to this day. Scroll down further to swipe through some of her best work in film.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Hepburn rose to fame with this 1953 classic that is still considered one of the bests in the rom-com genre. The story chronicles the monotonous life of a process who escapes her royal confinement and falls in love with an American reporter in Rome.
Photo Credit : Paramount Pictures
This musical romance starring Hepburn beside Rex Harrison follows Henry Higgins played by Harrison who attempts to give a Cockney working-class girl the cinderella-transformation and turn her into a respectable member of the high society.
One of Hepburn's most iconic fashion moments of the decade comes from this acclaimed movie. Another romance number, the film has cultivated a cult following for itself. The film is about a struggling writer who moves into a new apartment in New York where he meets the eccentric yet absolutely gorgeous socialite, Holly and falls hopelessly in love with her.
Directed by Stanley Donen, this 1963 release revolves around a widow Regina, played by Hepburn, who finds herself being tailed and harassed by three men who have mysterious ties with her husband's death. On seeking help from a charismatic stranger, Peter, she finds herself weaved in a world of lies.
Photo Credit : Universal Pictures
This 1976 production stars Hepburn in the role of Lady Marian. After 20 years, an elderly Robin Hood reappears from the Crusades to pursue and win Maid Marian this last time, but Marian has become a convent and does not appreciate his arrival.
Photo Credit : Columbia Pictures
Another Stanley Donen masterpiece, the film portrays Hepburn in the role of Jo Stockton, a shy bookstore worker, whose beauty stuns Dick Avery, a New York-based photographer. Avery captures Jo's beauty by accident and believes that she can become a top model. The photographer takes Jo around Parisian bliss and captures her beauty with the romantic background of the city while in the process the two strangers fall in love.
