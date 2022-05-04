Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: 6 BEST movies from the legendary actress

1 / 7

Audrey Hepburn Birthday

Remembering the legend herself Audrey Hepburn on her birth anniversary is all that matters. The British actress was not only a grandly celebrated actress but also a lauded fashion icon. Her legendary looks are to this day referenced in many fashion collections and prestigious events such as the Met Gala. With her elegance and charm, the actress took over Hollywood in a heartbeat so much so that her excellence is still remembered as one-of-a-kind to this day. Scroll down further to swipe through some of her best work in film.

Photo Credit : Getty Images