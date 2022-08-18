Austin Butler Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't know about the Elvis star

    Happy Birthday Austin Butler

    Austin Butler turns 31! The actor has recently topped the charts with his exceptional and noteworthy performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic. Butler went all out while taking on the role of a lifetime and floored both audiences and critics alike. Before his mind-blowing work on the film, Butler was known for his smaller roles in films and series. He started working in the industry at a young age and for selected to star in Nickelodeon. Continue scrolling if you want to know more about the actor and his life.

    His Beginnings

    Butler started acting on Nickelodeon in shows where he played heartthrobs on shows like Zoey 101, ICarly, Hannah Montana, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Wizards Of Waverly Place.

    Losing His Mother

    Butler lost his mother in 2014 to cancer, something he has in common with the real-life Elvis who also lost his mom when he was 23.

    He sings

    Not only does Butler sing well but he also taught himself how to play the piano and guitar while growing up.

    His Lifelong Friend

    Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale have been close friends for over a decade. In 2011, the duo met on the sets of Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure and have been close friends ever since.

    Other Elvis Presley's

    Alongside Butler, Harry Styles, Miles Teller, and Ansel Elgort all auditioned for the role of Elvis but in the end, Austin got the highly anticipated role.

    Facing Difficulties

    After filming Elvis, Butler shared in an interview that he had gotten so into the character that he had lost sight of who he actually was in real life.

