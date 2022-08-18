Austin Butler Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't know about the Elvis star

Austin Butler turns 31! The actor has recently topped the charts with his exceptional and noteworthy performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic. Butler went all out while taking on the role of a lifetime and floored both audiences and critics alike. Before his mind-blowing work on the film, Butler was known for his smaller roles in films and series. He started working in the industry at a young age and for selected to star in Nickelodeon. Continue scrolling if you want to know more about the actor and his life.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Butler started acting on Nickelodeon in shows where he played heartthrobs on shows like Zoey 101, ICarly, Hannah Montana, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Wizards Of Waverly Place.
Butler lost his mother in 2014 to cancer, something he has in common with the real-life Elvis who also lost his mom when he was 23.
Not only does Butler sing well but he also taught himself how to play the piano and guitar while growing up.
Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale have been close friends for over a decade. In 2011, the duo met on the sets of Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure and have been close friends ever since.
Alongside Butler, Harry Styles, Miles Teller, and Ansel Elgort all auditioned for the role of Elvis but in the end, Austin got the highly anticipated role.
Photo Credit : Netflix
After filming Elvis, Butler shared in an interview that he had gotten so into the character that he had lost sight of who he actually was in real life.