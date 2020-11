1 / 6

TV stars in South film industry

Avika Gor's recent Instagram has finally made her relationship with Roadies fame Milind Chandwani official. She rose to fame with her performance as Anandi in Balika Vadhu. Avika's cuteness and brilliant acting in the show is still etched on our mind. Post Balika Vadhu, Avika was seen essaying the character of Rolly Bhardwaj in the hit show Sasural Simar Ka. She shared screen space with actor Manish Raisinghan in the same. Their sizzling chemistry in the same was always the talk of the town. Post that, the two actors were even rumoured to be dating each other. Apart from TV serials, Avika has been a part of many reality shows. Avika, who is a big name in the TV industry, has come a long way in her career. She is a recipient of many accolades and awards including Rajiv Gandhi National Awards, Indian Television Academy Awards among others. Avika was seen in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's show Khatra Khatra Khatra. Not only that, she surprised everyone with her South debut and even bagged SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala (2013). Today take a look at these other TV Stars who made their name in the South film industry.

Photo Credit : Avika Gor's instagram