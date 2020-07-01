Avneet Kaur's gorgeous photos prove she is pro at clicking selfies; Take a look

1 / 11

Avneet Kaur's beautiful selfies are a treat to the eyes

Avneet Kaur is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently creating a huge buzz as she has decided to quit the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. That's not all! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh will be replacing her in the show. Avneet won many hearts with her performance in the show. Her chemistry with co-star Siddharth Nigam was loved a lot by the masses. Talking about her decision to quit the show, she said, "I decided to leave the show because of the coronavirus crisis. I suffered from dengue last year, but resumed work despite my immunity not being strong. There was the stress of preparing for my board exams, too, at that time. It made me really weak. So, I am scared of resuming shoots at the moment." Avneet also added by saying that she is sad but health comes first. For the uninitiated, Kaur began her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant. She then participated in Dance Ke Superstars. Avneet made her acting debut with Meri Maa and was later a part of Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain. The actress began her film career as a child actor with the film Mardaani. She has done many TV shows. Talking about her social media presence, Avneet is one active celebrity. She often shares her stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. She enjoys a fan following of 11.5 million on Instagram. Going by her social media posts, she loves clicking selfies. On that note, take a look at some of her most gorgeous selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram