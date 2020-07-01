Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Avneet Kaur
/
Avneet Kaur's gorgeous photos prove she is pro at clicking selfies; Take a look

Avneet Kaur's gorgeous photos prove she is pro at clicking selfies; Take a look

Avneet Kaur is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a fan following of 11.5 million on Instagram. Going by her social media posts, she loves clicking selfies. On that note, take a look at some of her most beautiful selfies.
6371 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Avneet Kaur's beautiful selfies are a treat to the eyes

    Avneet Kaur's beautiful selfies are a treat to the eyes

    Avneet Kaur is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently creating a huge buzz as she has decided to quit the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. That's not all! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh will be replacing her in the show. Avneet won many hearts with her performance in the show. Her chemistry with co-star Siddharth Nigam was loved a lot by the masses. Talking about her decision to quit the show, she said, "I decided to leave the show because of the coronavirus crisis. I suffered from dengue last year, but resumed work despite my immunity not being strong. There was the stress of preparing for my board exams, too, at that time. It made me really weak. So, I am scared of resuming shoots at the moment." Avneet also added by saying that she is sad but health comes first. For the uninitiated, Kaur began her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant. She then participated in Dance Ke Superstars. Avneet made her acting debut with Meri Maa and was later a part of Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain. The actress began her film career as a child actor with the film Mardaani. She has done many TV shows. Talking about her social media presence, Avneet is one active celebrity. She often shares her stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. She enjoys a fan following of 11.5 million on Instagram. Going by her social media posts, she loves clicking selfies. On that note, take a look at some of her most gorgeous selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this selfie. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Geeky look

    Geeky look

    The actress nailed the nerdy look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Mirror selfie

    Mirror selfie

    When it comes to style, Avneet knows how to look best in each and every outfit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Beauty goals

    Beauty goals

    Avneet's makeup is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Smile!

    Smile!

    She has a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Too cute

    Too cute

    The actress is a queen of expressions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This actress' wink and pout is on point in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Style on point

    Style on point

    She is one of the best dressed celebrity. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in western or traditional outfits, Avneet's style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Hair goals

    Hair goals

    What do you have to say about this selfie?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    Avneet looks beyond pretty in this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement