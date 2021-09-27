Avril Lavigne Birthday: 6 times the singer donned the coolest outfits for her performances

Avril Lavigne turns 37 on September 27 and to celebrate the punk rock singer's birthday, we take a look at her amazing style as we recall some of her most iconic performances. Lavigne has showed off some of the coolest looks every time she has taken to the stage. The singer has been a trendsetter for all the emo and punk rock genre fans, be it with her coloured hairstyles or her unique outfits. The Canadian singer in her amazing career has churned out some big hits including the likes of Girlfriend, Complicated, SK8er Boi among others. Lavigne has been known to bring out her energetic and quirky side on stage with every performance and as we celebrate her birthday, we remember the times that she truly left us in awe of her fashion and music both at the same time. While Avril had a promising career since she was young, the singer met with a rather difficult time after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015. The singer has been vocal about her struggle with it and has been an inspiration. In these photos, we take a look at how she set the trends for absolutely original and cool outfits during her career.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While the Canadian singer's Hello Kitty song received backlash for cultural appropriation due to her backup dancers, the singer seemed to once again show her love for Hello Kitty by wearing this dress during a performance.
Who can forget that it was Avril who certainly introduced us to the idea of making casual tees look even more fun and noticeable by adding neckties to it. We love how amazingly she pulls off this look.
Avril hit the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Village in 2013 looking like a total badass diva. From styling hair in a Cyndi Lauper fashion to sporting a bright red skirt along with a cool graphic t-shirt, Lavigne gave us an amazing concert look.
This one's a much simpler outfit than the rest of her outings. During her performance for the Fashion Rocks Concert, Lavigne sported a cool black and white look that consisted of black capri pants with white sneakers and a black waistcoat.
Avril Lavigne looked nothing short of a floating angel as she turned up in a white flowy gown for her 2019 performance at The Greek Theatre in 2019. Don't miss the cool green braid that stands out in her look.