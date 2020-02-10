Home
/
Photos
/
Ayra
/
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues

KGF star Yash and his beautiful wife Radhika Pandit are one of the power couples of Tollywood. The couple's daughter Ayra is one of the popular star kids. As Ayra continues winning hearts with her adorableness, check out these cute photos of the star kid.
1810 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Ayra's adorable photos

    Ayra's adorable photos

    KGF star Yash and his beautiful wife Radhika Pandit are one of the power couples of Tollywood. The couple is proud parents to two beautiful kids - Ayra and a baby boy whose name is not yet revealed by them. Speaking about the couple's daughter Ayra, she is one of the popular star kids of Tollywood. Every picture of Ayra shared by her parents goes viral on social media. No matter what, you just can't get enough of Ayra's cuteness. Radhika and KGF star Yash celebrated Ayra's first birthday on December 2nd, 2019. The couple hosted a grand birthday bash which was graced by the who's who of Tollywood. Several pictures and videos from the bash went viral on social media. As Ayra continues winning hearts with her adorableness, check out these cute photos of the star kid. It will certainly help you beat the Monday blues.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    How adorable is this pic of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This throwback pic of the couple with baby Ayra is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    That smile!

    That smile!

    Ayra's smile in this snap will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    The caption says it all!

    The caption says it all!

    The caption reads, "If you think you are bad, you know who is my dad."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Daddy's girl

    Daddy's girl

    The little munchkin looks way too adorable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Decorating the Christmas tree

    Decorating the Christmas tree

    Here's Ayra helping her mom decorate the Christmas tree!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Ayra is growing up too fast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

MS Dhoni\'s daughter Ziva Dhoni\'s THESE adorable moments will melt your heart
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni's THESE adorable moments will melt your heart
PHOTOS: 8 Times Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in traditional outfits; Check it out
PHOTOS: 8 Times Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in traditional outfits; Check it out
PHOTOS: Bobby Deol\'s son Aryaman is one handsome star kid and here\'s proof; Check it out
PHOTOS: Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is one handsome star kid and here's proof; Check it out
Taimur Ali Khan to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, check out the FIRST photos of the celebs\' kids
Taimur Ali Khan to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, check out the FIRST photos of the celebs' kids
Amitabh Bachchan\'s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda looks captivating in THESE photos; Check it out
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda looks captivating in THESE photos; Check it out
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor\'s BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; Check it out
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement