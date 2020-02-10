KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues

1 / 8

Ayra's adorable photos

KGF star Yash and his beautiful wife Radhika Pandit are one of the power couples of Tollywood. The couple is proud parents to two beautiful kids - Ayra and a baby boy whose name is not yet revealed by them. Speaking about the couple's daughter Ayra, she is one of the popular star kids of Tollywood. Every picture of Ayra shared by her parents goes viral on social media. No matter what, you just can't get enough of Ayra's cuteness. Radhika and KGF star Yash celebrated Ayra's first birthday on December 2nd, 2019. The couple hosted a grand birthday bash which was graced by the who's who of Tollywood. Several pictures and videos from the bash went viral on social media. As Ayra continues winning hearts with her adorableness, check out these cute photos of the star kid. It will certainly help you beat the Monday blues.

Photo Credit : Instagram