5 Bollywood LGBTQ films that portrayed the societal challenges in the best ways
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has released worldwide and is receiving immense love and appreciation from the critics as well as the audience. On that note, check out a list of more movies based on LGBTQ that got the representation right.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: February 26, 2020 06:35 pm
Bollywood LGBTQ movies that got the representation right
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has released worldwide. A gay love story between the protagonists, the film addresses a crucial issue of conversation with a healthy dose of laughter. The film has been received very well by the critics as well as the audience. It has also been doing wonders at the box office. Apart from this, there have been several Bollywood films in the past that represented and portrayed the idea of homosexuality in a very delicate and intelligent way. From Margarita With A Straw to Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, these films truly widened the horizon and helped in changing the attitudes of people towards this issue.
Bombay Talkies
Bombay Talkies consisted of four short films. The first one narrated the tale of a young homosexual man trying to lead a normal life, devoid of stereotypes, and a woman, who is trapped in a loveless marriage, till she discovers that her husband is a closeted homosexual.
Aligarh
The film starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles is based on the life of Dr Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor on whom a sting operation was carried out to determine his sexual orientation. Through the course of the film, he develops a special bond with the journalist who covers his story.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
One of the rarest mainstream films based on this subject. It revolves around the story of Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) and her struggles of coming out from her closet to her conservative and traditional Punjabi family. The film also stars Regina Cassandra as Sonam's love interest, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.
Margarita With A Straw
Kalki Koechlin’s portrayal of a girl with cerebral palsy, who eventually figures out her sexuality was highly appreciated. She played a lesbian, who falls in love with Sayani Gupta’s character. The emotions displayed in the film, directed by Shonali Bose, were real and tangible.
Fire
A film way ahead of its times, Fire (1996) is a film starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. The film is a story of two women who find solace in each other after being neglected by their husbands. The film received a lot of flak and back clash from the radical groups at the times of its release.
