5 Bollywood LGBTQ films that portrayed the societal challenges in the best ways

Bollywood LGBTQ movies that got the representation right

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has released worldwide. A gay love story between the protagonists, the film addresses a crucial issue of conversation with a healthy dose of laughter. The film has been received very well by the critics as well as the audience. It has also been doing wonders at the box office. Apart from this, there have been several Bollywood films in the past that represented and portrayed the idea of homosexuality in a very delicate and intelligent way. From Margarita With A Straw to Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, these films truly widened the horizon and helped in changing the attitudes of people towards this issue.

Photo Credit : Youtube