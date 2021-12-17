5 Times Ayushmann Khurrana proved his versatility as an actor

Ayushmann Khurrana made an entry in Bollywood in 2012 with the movie Vicky Donor. The National Award winner can easily be named as master of offbeat roles. He has now done a bunch of hit movies under his belt that sports him in unconventional yet still thoroughly amusing roles. It is evident from his movies that he is one of the most versatile actors in B-town. From Andhadhun to Bala, the actor certainly knows how to nail every role he plays. Here's a look at some of the best roles he has played on screen.
Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
This blockbuster movie features Ayushmann as a blind pianist and musician. The movie broke records with its impeccable narrative and storytelling that held us on the edge of our seats. The actor was seen faking as a blind man who was later caught up in a murder mystery. In short, this award-winning entertainer is a pack of drama, deceit, and lots of surprising twists.
Photo Credit : AndhaDhun Film's Instagram
In this quirky movie, Ayushmann gets hired at a call center for his extraordinary ability to speak in a feminine voice. Later, he gets into trouble when so many men start to fall in love with his voice. The actor can be seen playing both hero and the heroine in this one-of-a-kind comedy.
The actor once again knocks it out of the part as he portrays a homosexual man in the movie. The actor has gone to great lengths to play the role of a man who has to face the taboo of homosexuality with Indian society as he strives to combat his relationship with his boyfriend.
Ayushmann has proved his versatility with every character that he had portrayed and had always managed to win hearts with the charm of his acting. Amid all his hits, Dum Laga Ke Haisha holds a special place in every fan's heart. The film saw Ayushmann as a far from a likable, hesitant husband who gets hitched to an overweight woman against his will.
Bala, by far, is one of the best and funniest movies of Ayushmann as yet again he is seen playing an ordinary man dealing with an extraordinary problem. The actor has so many times picked up taboo subjects and delivered films that are not just entertaining but involve a lesson too.
Photo Credit : YouTube channel