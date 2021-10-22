Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap make for a perfect couple in these PHOTOS

1 / 6

Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have created a massive buzz online in the recent past. It all began when Tahir took to Instagram to share she was diagnosed with Bottle Gourd Toxicity. Once the star-wife recovered from the sickness, she made it a point to spread awareness about this lethal food poisoning. While sharing a clip on her Instagram, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It’s lethal. In the name of health just don’t keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don’t want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around.” Post this, both Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy some quality time together with their family. From hot bikini photos to picturesque views, the couple’s latest social media post shows that the duo had a ball during their vacation. Hence, here we collected a few photos of the two that showcases their bond is here to stay.

Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram