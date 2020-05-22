Ayushmann Khurrana's photos with his kids Virajveer and Varushka give an insight into their wonderful bond

1 / 13

Ayushmann's family photos with his children are unmissable

Starting as a contestant on the MTV reality show Roadies, to being a radio jockey to becoming the most sought after and critically acclaimed stars in the industry, Ayushmann Khurrana has not had it easy. After years of dedication, determination and hard work, the actor is now one of the most bankable and sought after actors. Recently, Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Gulabo Sitabo's trailer released online and instantly garnered a lot of love. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is all set to release on a digital platform due to the Coronavirus lockdown. On the personal front, the actor is a doting husband and father. His social media feed sees a lot of beautiful snaps with wife Tahira Kashyap. The actor is also head over heels in love with his kids Virajveer and Varushka. They are the apple of his eyes and there's no denying that. When it comes to his children Virajveer and Varushka, he prefers to keep them away from paparazzi. “They should have a normal upbringing that we had. That’s good for their growth. They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already. They should learn everything the hard way and that can only be possible when Tahira (Kashyap Khurrana) and I bring them up in a certain away and keep them away from the arch lights." he mentioned in an interview. The actor is also one of the most sought-after stars and stays busy with back-to-back projects. From shoots, promotions to travelling, he definitely misses his children. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on his kids and how he sorely misses spending time with them. “I try to be but I hardly get time. I am missing the young days of my kids right now because I am travelling most of the time, living out of a suitcase, shooting four films back to back. They miss me and I miss them immensely,” said Ayushmann. On that note, have a look at the star's most memorable moments with his children that will make your hearts melt.

Photo Credit : Instagram