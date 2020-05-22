Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana's photos with his kids Virajveer and Varushka give an insight into their wonderful bond

Ayushmann Khurrana's photos with his kids Virajveer and Varushka give an insight into their wonderful bond

Gulabo Sitabo star Ayushmann Khurrana is a doting dad to his children Virajveer and Varushka. Take a look at some of their most adorable photos!
4996 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 13
    Ayushmann's family photos with his children are unmissable

    Ayushmann's family photos with his children are unmissable

    Starting as a contestant on the MTV reality show Roadies, to being a radio jockey to becoming the most sought after and critically acclaimed stars in the industry, Ayushmann Khurrana has not had it easy. After years of dedication, determination and hard work, the actor is now one of the most bankable and sought after actors. Recently, Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Gulabo Sitabo's trailer released online and instantly garnered a lot of love. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is all set to release on a digital platform due to the Coronavirus lockdown. On the personal front, the actor is a doting husband and father. His social media feed sees a lot of beautiful snaps with wife Tahira Kashyap. The actor is also head over heels in love with his kids Virajveer and Varushka. They are the apple of his eyes and there's no denying that. When it comes to his children Virajveer and Varushka, he prefers to keep them away from paparazzi. “They should have a normal upbringing that we had. That’s good for their growth. They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already. They should learn everything the hard way and that can only be possible when Tahira (Kashyap Khurrana) and I bring them up in a certain away and keep them away from the arch lights." he mentioned in an interview. The actor is also one of the most sought-after stars and stays busy with back-to-back projects. From shoots, promotions to travelling, he definitely misses his children. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on his kids and how he sorely misses spending time with them. “I try to be but I hardly get time. I am missing the young days of my kids right now because I am travelling most of the time, living out of a suitcase, shooting four films back to back. They miss me and I miss them immensely,” said Ayushmann. On that note, have a look at the star's most memorable moments with his children that will make your hearts melt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Quarantine birthday

    Quarantine birthday

    Since we're all locked up, quarantine birthdays have now become a thing. Here's how the Kashyap household celebrated their daughter Varushka's birthday using waste products and recycling paper products for the decoration.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Bareilly Ki Barfi star with his son

    Bareilly Ki Barfi star with his son

    The actor posted this adorable selfie on his son Virajveer's birthday and we cannot get enough of their cuteness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Posing for a selfie with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas!

    Posing for a selfie with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas!

    Throwback to the time Ayushmann, Tahira and their kids pose with Priyanka and Nick Jonas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    It's a full house

    It's a full house

    Ayushmann with his daughter Varushka, wife, and brother Aparshakti who is also a prominent actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    No photos, please!

    No photos, please!

    Ayushmann Khurana with his family at the airport and it seems like Virajveer is not liking the attention.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 13
    A doting father

    A doting father

    Ayushmann and Tahira have always maintained their kids as away from the limelight as possible. But they keep making regular, stylish appearances at airports and other occasions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 13
    A bundle of cuteness spotted!

    A bundle of cuteness spotted!

    Ayushmann and Virajveer looking adorable in this click from a party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Nothing comes close to daddy's hugs

    Nothing comes close to daddy's hugs

    Daddy's arms are Virajveer's happy place and this snap is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    We are family

    We are family

    Family gatherings are simply the best and this pic sets major family goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    The star's smile is surely heartwarming but Virajveer's swag steals the show

    The star's smile is surely heartwarming but Virajveer's swag steals the show

    This pic is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    The Khurrana family poses for an #Instaworthy picture perfect. Sharing this family picture, Aparshakti wrote, "Whenever I see all of us in one frame, I feel so blessed #Family @indrani.s.dey." Ayushmann is very close to his family and this picture proves that.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Let's click a selfie

    Let's click a selfie

    Badhaai Ho star clicks a selfie with son Virajveer and shells out father-son goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

