1 / 6

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram captions for Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. They are each other's biggest supporters and their Instagram posts and statements about each other is enough proof of the same. The couple has had their share of ups and downs in relationship, but now they are stronger than ever! Aside from being one of the best couples, they are also doting parents to their wonderful kids Virajveer and Varushka. Both are super active on social media and their Instagram posts often give fans a glimpse into their lives as parents. Other than that, their romantic pictures also always grab attention. Both have dedicated many posts to each other on Instagram. Talking about Ayushmann, in particular, he is head over heels in love with his beautiful wife and his Instagram posts for Tahira are proof. Aside from sharing Tahira's beautiful photos, his captions for her prove she means the world to him. Having said that, have a look at times the actor penned romantic captions for his wife.

Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram