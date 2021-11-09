Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to Vicky Donor; 5 Ayushmann Khurranna films that are based on social issues

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

    Recently the trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was released and it has grabbed all the attention. The trailer showed a man falling in love with a trans woman played by Vaani Kapoor. This off-beat love story definitely is something to look for ward to.

    Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

    Ayushmann and Jitendra's gay romance made everyone believe that love sees no gender. This was a film that addressed the issues of gay love and how it is not accepted openly.

    Bala

    Bala is the story of a young man who suffers from premature balding and struggles to measure up to social beauty standards. When his insecurity threatens his marriage, he seeks the help of a dark-complexioned lawyer.

    Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

    Shubh Mangal Savdhaan captured the issue of erectile dysfunction that prevails in the society yet is not spoken about much. This movie beautifully showcases this issue without making it too vulgar.

    Vicky Donor

    Sperm donation is not a career that anyone would chose easily or consider good, but with Vicky Donor filmmakers addressed another social issue that is not much spoken about and attempted to make a movie on this subject.

