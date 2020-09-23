Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana used to sing in trains during his college days? FACTS about the talented actor

1 / 8

Interesting facts about Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actor who inspires millions has achieved success on his own. The actor is currently creating a huge buzz. For the uninitiated, Ayushmann has been named among the 100 most influential people of 2020 in the world by the Time Magazine. That's not all! He is the only Indian actor who made it to the list. The Bala actor shared the good news on his social media handles and said that he is honoured to be part of it. His beautiful wife-author Tahira Kashyap took to social media and shared Ayushmann's post on being a part of the list and wrote, "Proud of You" with a heart emoticon. Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note for him and congratulated the actor. Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Aparshakti Khurrana among others lauded the actor as well. There's no doubt that he has come a long way in his career. From starting his career as a radio jockey to becoming one of the successful stars in Bollywood, Ayushmann is unstoppable. As he continues to inspire millions, take a look at some of his interesting facts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani