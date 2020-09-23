Advertisement
Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana used to sing in trains during his college days? FACTS about the talented actor

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. Today, take a look at his interesting facts.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: September 23, 2020 02:06 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Interesting facts about Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actor who inspires millions has achieved success on his own. The actor is currently creating a huge buzz. For the uninitiated, Ayushmann has been named among the 100 most influential people of 2020 in the world by the Time Magazine. That's not all! He is the only Indian actor who made it to the list. The Bala actor shared the good news on his social media handles and said that he is honoured to be part of it. His beautiful wife-author Tahira Kashyap took to social media and shared Ayushmann's post on being a part of the list and wrote, "Proud of You" with a heart emoticon. Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note for him and congratulated the actor. Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Aparshakti Khurrana among others lauded the actor as well. There's no doubt that he has come a long way in his career. From starting his career as a radio jockey to becoming one of the successful stars in Bollywood, Ayushmann is unstoppable. As he continues to inspire millions, take a look at some of his interesting facts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Used to sing in trains

    Surprised? As revealed by the actor himself, he along with his friends used to perform in express trains from New Delhi to Mumbai and collect money during his college days. The actor added that at times they used to earn so much that they even managed to sponsor their Goa trip from it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Theatre group

    The actor was actively involved in theatre during college days. On World Theatre Day, he shared a throwback photo and wrote, "#worldtheatreday We performed a street play called Mann Ki Bhadaas - a musical at IIT Powai in 2002. Our theatre group Aaghaaz from DAV college Chandigarh got the first prize that year. That was the first time a college from a non metro city participated in Mood Indigo and got the first prize. Cant forget that day. @rochakkohli and @charandeepkalra are also in the pic. I’m sure it will be difficult for you guys to recognise me in this."

    Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Radio jockey

    Before becoming an acclaimed actor, he was a very successful RJ in Delhi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    TV serials

    Before films, he did TV shows like Kayamat and Ek Thi Rajkumari.

    Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Rejections

    The actor has faced many rejections in his life. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann revealed that someone once rejected him by saying that his eyebrows are too bushy and he cannot be a leading actor. This is the reason his Instagram bio says, "Eyebrows are bushy."

    Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Wants to write a script for SRK

    During a Q & A session on Twitter, Ayushmann was asked whether he has written any script for himself and Shah Rukh Khan, he replied saying that he really wants to do the same.

    Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Poet

    There's no doubt that he is multi-talented. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he sings and writes poetries as well.

    Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

