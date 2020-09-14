Advertisement
Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: A look at the actor's best THROWBACK photos to celebrate his special day

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the actor's best throwback pictures.
277221 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 06:42 pm
    Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actor began his journey as an RJ. His show was called "Big Chai- Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann." He later made his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor which turned out to be successful. It was just the beginning as he later went on to star in many movies that successfully proved his versatility as an actor. He is an actor who has given excellent performances in his films like Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and more. Ayushmann who is known to challenge the actor within himself delivered a remarkable performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with other cast members. The actor was last seen in Gulaba Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The movie received a good response from the netizens. Well, Ayushmann is not only a fabulous actor but he is also a great singer and he writes poetry as well. From starting as an RJ to becoming a Bollywood star, Ayushmann has certainly come a long way in his career. On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few throwback pictures shared by the actor on Instagram. The actor's transformation is mind blowing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actor looks unrecognizable in this picture.

    The actor was in a theatre group called Aaghaaz.

    Ayushmann shared this pic with his friends and captioned it as, "I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh!" He also went on to reveal that along with her friend Rochak, he is in touch with neary 40 of his batchmates.

    "Shaayad main college mein tha. Black and white ka zamaana nahi tha, par feel ke liye kar diya. Abhi bhi aisa hee toh dikhta hoon. Shayad ab thoda smile zyaada karta hoon," captioned Ayushmann.

    "#Throwback Thats me with a guitar. Palash sen dada and Purab kohli at the golden temple Amritsar. Circa 2002," captioned Ayushmann.

    Ayushmann's nerdy look is on point in this snap.

    Here's a pic from the couple's sangeet ceremony. Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood.

