Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: A look at the actor's best THROWBACK photos to celebrate his special day

Ayushmann Khurrana's THROWBACK photos

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actor began his journey as an RJ. His show was called "Big Chai- Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann." He later made his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor which turned out to be successful. It was just the beginning as he later went on to star in many movies that successfully proved his versatility as an actor. He is an actor who has given excellent performances in his films like Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and more. Ayushmann who is known to challenge the actor within himself delivered a remarkable performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with other cast members. The actor was last seen in Gulaba Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The movie received a good response from the netizens. Well, Ayushmann is not only a fabulous actor but he is also a great singer and he writes poetry as well. From starting as an RJ to becoming a Bollywood star, Ayushmann has certainly come a long way in his career. On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few throwback pictures shared by the actor on Instagram. The actor's transformation is mind blowing.

