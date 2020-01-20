Home
Shubh Mangal Jyada Savdhaan: Ayushmann Khurrana's THESE iconic movies are a must watch

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved himself as one of the most bankable actors in today's time and these performances by him justify it. Check out our list of his most iconic roles.
2244 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Ayushmann's most iconic movies

    Ayushmann's most iconic movies

    Starting out as a contestant on the MTV reality show Roadies, to being a radio jockey to becoming the most sought after and critically acclaimed stars in the industry, Ayushmann Khurrana has not had it easy. After years of dedication, determination and hard work, the actor is now one of the most bankable and sought after actors. Ayushmann made his debut with the a very unconventional role of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor (2012), and then went on to do films like Nautanki Saala, Hawaizaada and Bareilly Ki Barfi co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The National Award winning actor delivered some consecutive successes which also won the hearts of the audience and also made him critics' favourite. The actor, who is known as the King of unconventional roles, will be now seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan along with Jitendra Kumar which is a gay love story and the trailer has released today. On that note, let us take a look at some of his most iconic and memorable performances in all these years.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 8
    Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

    Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

    Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-starring Ayushmann and Bhumi which was based on erectile dysfunction. Now, the sequel to the film will see Ayushmann romancing actor Jitendra Kumar in a gay love story and it is definitely gonna be his next hit. The film will be releasing on 21 February, 2020.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Bala (2019)

    Bala (2019)

    Ayushmann played the role of a man suffering from baldness in Bala. It dealt with his escapades and the struggle with low self esteem, societal norms and pressure. The film, co starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles also was a great commercial success.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Dream Girl (2019)

    Dream Girl (2019)

    In Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets attention from others. It also starred Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor. He absolutely nailed his performance as the film went on be a critical success and also did wonders at the box office.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Vicky Donor (2012)

    Vicky Donor (2012)

    Vicky Donor is a light hearted romantic comedy about the central character Vicky, a young boy who becomes a sperm donor. The Shoojit Sircar directorial stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles along with Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

    Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

    Bareilly Ki Barfi is one of Ayushmann's best performances and it also did well at the box office. it was received well by the audience and they loved the camaraderie between the lead characters Chirag, Vidrohi and Bitti played by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, respectively. The film was released on 18 August, 2017.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Article 15 (2019)

    Article 15 (2019)

    A must watch. This film deals with Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.[6] While not based on one specific event, the film is inspired by multiple true life events including 2014 Badaun gang rape allegations and 2016 Una flogging incident. It portrays Ayushmann Khurrana as a cop.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Andhadhun (2018)

    Andhadhun (2018)

    Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is by far the most acclaimed film of the Bala actor. It won four awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay, at the Screen Awards ceremony and five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics) and Best Actor (Critics) for Khurrana. It also won three National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Khurrana and Best Screenplay. The film is an adaptation of L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner), a 2010 French short film about a blind pianist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

