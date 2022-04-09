Vicky Donor to Article 15; Ayushmann Khurrana's five movies with strong social messages

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He is one actor who has stayed in the headlines for his unconventional and unique roles. From
Article 15 to Bala, Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Ayushmann Khurrana entered the Bollywood industry in 2012 and debuted in the Shoojit Sircar’s movie Vicky Donor in 2012 alongside Yami Gautam. From being a Master’s graduate from Chandigarh to one of the most bankable actors in the industry, Ayushmann's journey has been nothing less than an inspiration. He has become an icon for the budding actors who want to make it big in Bollywood with talent and hard work. He quickly rose to fame after his first movie and received various awards and recognition over the years. The actor has impressed his fans with back-to-back hit films Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala among others, and has gained a separate fan following for the type of films he work on. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s five movies with strong social messages.
Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in the Bollywood film industry with 'Vicky Donor'. The film triggered conversations around sperm donation and infertility.
Photo Credit : Shoojit Sircar’s Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana's winning performance in 'Badhaai Ho' grabbed the limelight. The film underlined the topic of embracing personal shame and breaking societal norms. This movie deals with a son (Ayushmann) coming to terms with his mother's pregnancy.
Photo Credit : Neena Gupta Instagram
Ayushmann's power-packed performance was applause-worthy. The social drama revolves around the topic of casteism.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a movie about an aspiring bodybuilder Manu Munjal (Ayushmann) who falls in love with a trans-woman and an independent Zumba trainer Maanvi Brar. The film shows how Manu struggles with ingrained bias upon learning Maanvi’s truth.
Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan put a spotlight on the LGBTQ community. The story revolves around a gay couple and how they try to convince their families and society.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app