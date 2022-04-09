Vicky Donor to Article 15; Ayushmann Khurrana's five movies with strong social messages

1 / 6

Ayushmann Khurrana’s best performances

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He is one actor who has stayed in the headlines for his unconventional and unique roles. From Article 15 to Bala, Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Ayushmann Khurrana entered the Bollywood industry in 2012 and debuted in the Shoojit Sircar’s movie Vicky Donor in 2012 alongside Yami Gautam. From being a Master’s graduate from Chandigarh to one of the most bankable actors in the industry, Ayushmann's journey has been nothing less than an inspiration. He has become an icon for the budding actors who want to make it big in Bollywood with talent and hard work. He quickly rose to fame after his first movie and received various awards and recognition over the years. The actor has impressed his fans with back-to-back hit films Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala among others, and has gained a separate fan following for the type of films he work on. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s five movies with strong social messages.

Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram