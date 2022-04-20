Vicky Donor clocks 10 years: 5 lesser-known facts about Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam starrer

1 / 6

Vicky Donor clocks 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor has completed 10 years. It is a 'content driven' movie and was released in the year 2012. To note, the movie marks Ayushmann and Yami's debut in Bollywood. With the film, director Shoojit Sircar made a comeback after almost two years. The movie speaks loudly about a taboo subject like sperm donation and Ayushmann played the role of a sperm donor who hails from Delhi. Apart from this, the movie also stars Annu Kapoor as Dr Baldev Chaddha, who runs a fertility clinic and sperm bank. Yami Gautam as Ashima Roy also won several hearts. Yami and Ayushmann's adorable onscreen chemistry and splendid performance grabbed the attention. For those unaware, Ayushmann had also lent his voice to the movie's romantic number 'Pani Da Rang' and it became an instant hit. He had also won the award for his singing. Not only this, but Ayushmann also received the honor of best debut in the male category that year. As the movie has clocked 10 years today, let us look at five lesser-known facts about it.

Photo Credit : YouTube