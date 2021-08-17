Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana: PHOTOS of the brothers prove they share a close relationship

1 / 6

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana giving sibling goals

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are one of the most adored sibling duos in the Bollywood industry. The brothers went out on their own and made a successful career for themselves in the entertainment industry. Even though, the people have often asked Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana if there’s any rivalry between the two in terms of their work space, they have always been clear about the fact that “there is no rivalry, whatsoever”. Ayushmann Khurrana had even penned down a note on Aparshakti Khurana’s birthday, calling his “chota bhai” his biggest support system. He said that he himself is Aparshkati Khurana’s cheerleader, brother, critic and soulmate. Here are pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana that prove that the brothers share a close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla