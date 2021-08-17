Advertisement
  4. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana: PHOTOS of the brothers prove they share a close relationship

Ayushmann Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana have often given major sibling goals and these pictures prove the same. Read ahead to know more.
  • 1 / 6
    Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana giving sibling goals

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are one of the most adored sibling duos in the Bollywood industry. The brothers went out on their own and made a successful career for themselves in the entertainment industry. Even though, the people have often asked Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana if there’s any rivalry between the two in terms of their work space, they have always been clear about the fact that “there is no rivalry, whatsoever”. Ayushmann Khurrana had even penned down a note on Aparshakti Khurana’s birthday, calling his “chota bhai” his biggest support system. He said that he himself is Aparshkati Khurana’s cheerleader, brother, critic and soulmate. Here are pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana that prove that the brothers share a close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Major throwback

    Aparshakti shares a major throwback picture from his and Ayushmann’s childhood, where the two little boys are posing with their parents.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Working together

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana get clicked posing in designer outfits as they work together.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    “First photoshoot together”

    The brothers share a picture of their “first photoshoot together” where the two have the same style of beard and twin in white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    “Ever so innocent elder brother”

    Aparshakti shares a picture of himself from the childhood, with his “ever so innocent elder brother”, Ayushmann as they pose for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 6 / 6
    Supporting each other

    Ayushmann and Aparshakti are always there to support each other and they are often seen promoting each other’s work.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla